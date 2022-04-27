Mathare, just like Starehe, has to hit the reset button but alumni can’t keep hiding

Last Sunday, for the very first time in its 28-year history, Mathare United issued a walkover in the local top flight league citing financial constraints.

And this week, guest columnist Moses Ojuang and Nation Sport Sub-Editor Charles Nyende have written extensively about Mathare United’s success and why it should not be allowed to ‘die’ —read relegated.

The general fear being that relegation could translate to its death given other community clubs have struggled to return to the top tier league after being relegated.

Shabana, Nairobi City Stars, AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Thika United, Re-Union et al know the struggle is real.

However, I hold a different opinion. Relegation could turn out to be a blessing in disguise and the much-needed wake-up call to thousands of Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) alumni to revive Mathare United and its parent organization MYSA by extension.

To understand the relationship between the two, Mathare United was formed in 1994, seven years after the establishment of MYSA to give elite talent from MYSA’s youth programmes an opportunity to escape poverty in the slums through a platform to play football professionally.

Therefore, Mathare United and MYSA are joined at the hip and the success of the two bodies is often correlated.

I attended Starehe Boys Centre and School between 2008-2011, a transitional period that was characterised by mismanagement of resources at the school following the death of founding director Dr Geoffrey Griffin in 2005.

Performance had started dipping, and in 2011 there was huge outcry when the school performed dismally in the 2010 KCSE examinations.

The class of 2011 was immediately christened the ‘Comeback Kings’ and tasked with the huge responsibility of ensuring the school turned a corner in less than a year. Indeed, there was a comeback of sorts as we were ranked fourth nationally the following year but that soon turned to be a false glimmer of hope.

Alumni take charge

With donor funding shrinking and the "Starehe way" slowly being eroded, the school struggled to stay afloat and results took a nosedive. Blame game on social media became the norm whenever KCSE results were released with alumni spending weeks castigating teachers, students and management for poor performance.

But it was not until 2016 when the alumni association for both Starehe Boys and Girls, Old Starehian Society, took matters in its own hands that normalcy crept in. The remedy was to be administered on three fronts: restoring the "Starehe way", mentorship and funding.

Last month, the Class of 2011 which I belong to, submitted its first ever endowment of Sh150,508 as full sponsorship for one boy for a year. By submitting this endowment, our class committed to sponsoring the boy for his entire four-year stay at Starehe and it doesn’t end there. We are also required to mentor the boy as a class and monitor his performance term by term until he leaves the school. Thereafter, we are required to hold his hand in the outside world and maintain the brotherhood bond that Dr. Griffin so much emphasised.

I can confidently say this three-prong rebooting strategy is working wonders. Under the guidance of old boy and former KPMG CEO Josphat Mwaura as Director of the School, Starehe is slowly getting back to its feet. In the recently released 2021 KCSE results, Starehe was ranked 14th nationally with a mean score of 9.44, just 1.248 points behind top-ranked Kapsabet High School.

Mathare United is without doubt the Starehe of Kenyan football. Just like Starehe has consistently churned out brilliant minds to Kenya’s private and public sector, Mathare has consistently produced elite football and coaching talent over the past three decades.

Dennis Oliech, Titus Mulama, Jamal Mohamed, Arnold Origi, Doreen Nabwire, Francis Kimanzi, Stanley Okumbi, William Muluya, David Ouma….the list goes on and on.

With donor funding shrinking, MYSA’s youth programmes, that used to feed Mathare United with top talent from Nairobi, have taken a hit.

A closer look at Mathare’s golden generation of 1998 (Moi Golden Cup winners) and 2008 (Kenyan Premier League champions) will show you that the former was purely made of MYSA graduates while the latter was drawn from at least 80 percent of the 16 MYSA zones in Nairobi.

These two teams bled yellow and green, had the Mathare DNA in them and that’s why their brand of total football was too good for any opponent. I come from Githurai Kimbo zone and I remember our dream while playing in the MYSA zonal leagues back then was to one day wear the yellow and green of the senior team, Mathare United.

Anyone who went through the MYSA conduit from Under-10 to the senior team knew what playing for Mathare United meant.

'Mathare way' eroded

However, the truth is that today, MYSA’s activities have been crippled due to lack of funds. The Zonal leagues are not as vibrant as they used to be and as a result not the best talents in Nairobi play in MYSA leagues. The mushrooming of academies in Nairobi hasn’t helped the situation as MYSA no longer enjoys the monopoly it used to in terms of access to young talented players in Nairobi.

In order to survive, Mathare United has been forced to scout for talent elsewhere to the extent of signing foreign players. This has slowly eroded the "Mathare way" at the club since players don’t come from one harmonised youth development program that MYSA provided. It’s little wonder that the club is now ranked bottom of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League with 11 points from 27 matches.

However, MYSA Founding Chairman Bob Munro just like Dr Griffin at Starehe envisioned a future whereby MYSA and Mathare United would be run by its beneficiaries who felt the need to give back.

There is nobody who understands the "Mathare way" better than MYSA alumni. Going by their comments on social media, it’s clear that they still have MYSA and Mathare United at heart. But just like Starehe alumni did back in 2016, time has come to stop hiding behind social media handles and pseudo names and offer lasting solutions and support.

At the moment, official records show that MYSA has around 130,000 alumni. For instance, if these alumni, myself included, contributed Sh100 each per month, that would translate to Sh13million which would be enough to comfortably run MYSA and Mathare United activities.

Annually, that would translate to a sound financial base of Sh156 million. This level of funding, mentorship and accountability by top management will slowly restore the "Mathare way" and soon MYSA and Mathare United will be back on their feet.