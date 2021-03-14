Matches are played and won on the pitch, not visiting gravesides

Those who supported the weird behaviour told us that from that day going forward Gor Mahia was going to beat opponents senseless.

Social media was awash with “prophecies” touring how from that day, our opponents would be begging us for mercy and that even the then – and still- elusive premiership diadem would be within an easy grasp.

I am talking of that day of weirdness when officials, technical bench and players, the entire kit and caboodle of Gor Mahia trooped to Homa Bay County to pay homage to the grave of the man the club is named after.

In a story that looked totally out of place in the 21st century, some Gor officials are seen spreading some red sheet in a ritual meant to awaken the fighting spirit of the club. They are later quoted crowing how the spirit of the long dead man will lift the club to success.

Total balderdash. Matches are played and won on the football pitch and if visiting graves is the new in thing then we might as well make Lang’ata Cemetery our training ground.

Admitted, there are those who believe in such nonsense and I have heard people talk of “juogi”which I believe can loosely translate into spirits.

As for me and my house we shall not be carried way into such. Far be it removed from me to support the idea of rounding up players not for the payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances, but for a bus ride to the grave of some long dead medicine man.

As I have stated up there, there are those who believe in such old wives’ tales and I harbour no grudge against them.

My beef comes when officials elected to bring us wins and trophies chuck out all the stablished norms of winning a football competition and start operating in the realm of the dark spiritual.

If our opponents were some dark angelic forces I would have been the first to wholeheartedly support our team in visiting not only the grave of Gor but would have used my links with other journalist friends across the globe to visit the graces of other notables.

A tour to Martin Luther King Junior’s grave. A detour to Parliament for a moment of silence at Jomo Kenyatta’s mausoleum followed by a quick dash to Kabarak to doff our caps at the resting place of former presidentDaniel Toroitich arap Moi.

The upshot of my argument is that we can visit the Gor grave even on a daily basis - what about talking to Silverstone Aviation for a commuter return flight to Homa Bay every morning – but if we do not make adjustments where it matters most, we might as well start consulting an Ouija board.

If you talk to any army general who has ever commandeered a fighting detachment, they will tell you one thing - that at the end of the day it is the pointed end of the arrow that matters in a firefight.

In our case the pointed end of the arrow is the playing unit.

We will never go anywhere when the well-connected in the club bring in players who cannot string five passes in a row and dump them on the club.

We will never go anywhere when those in charge, like the proverbial ostrich, bury their heads deep in the sand. And we will never go anywhere when the attitude reigning supreme at the club is that of “players and coaches come and go’”as disastrously captured by the late Joab Omino.

As for now, let us sit patiently, wait for the next beating and think of which grave to visit. Madness!