Matches are played and won on the pitch, not visiting gravesides

Gor Mahia coach Manuel Vaz Pinto gestures on the touchline during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Posta Rangers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Mach 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • We will never go anywhere when the well-connected in the club bring in players who cannot string five passes in a row and dump them on the club.
  • We will never go anywhere when those in charge, like the proverbial ostrich, bury their heads deep in the sand. And we will never go anywhere when the attitude reigning supreme at the club is that of  “players and coaches come and go’”as disastrously captured by the late Joab Omino.

Those who supported the weird behaviour told us that from that day going forward Gor Mahia was going to beat opponents senseless.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina appoints Cricket Kenya normalisation Committee

  2. Absa Bank Kenya pumps in Sh30 million for golf tourneys

  3. Caf Champs League: Simba beat Merrikh to inch closer to quarters

  4. Ulinzi Stars first FKF-PL team to take Covid-19 jab

  5. Africa must win World Cup soon, says new CAF boss

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.