Match-fixing has no place in football

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) was investigating the outcome of two matches amid allegations of match-fixing.

LPRC Oilers defeated Nimba FC 9-0 in Ganta, Nimba County and Watanga FC dismissed Small Town 10-6 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex practice pitch on the final day of the Orange First Division on May 30.

The LFA was concerned not only about the results but the manner and form in which Terry Sackor and Augustine Otu, who are contenders for the highest goal scorer’s award, scored seven goals respectively!

The grievance and disciplinary committee was looking into the allegation of match-fixing in keeping with the rules governing the Orange National League (2020/2021 season).

The sad part of the saga was that some diehard fans were still fuming at the Liberian FA’s decision to investigate the obvious. One of them posed: “When Bayern Munich defeated FC Barcelona 8-2 was it a match-fixing?” They just wanted the whole thing to be forgotten so that Augustine Otu can win the Golden Boot Award for scoring the most goals.

Match-fixing is a problem in all sports, and the gamblers really love it. Many players and officials are lured into it by the huge bribes they get but they forget that the risks are far too high and many promising careers are nipped in the bud.

There have been many fixed football matches in the globe and some times teams have gone to the extent of scoring 70-30 goals! Anything is possible in football.

It is from the above example that we wish to revisit the woes of Kericho-based Zoo Football Club.

The club suffered a deadly blow on Thursday after the world football governing body, Fifa relegated it from the National Super League. Zoo FC will now have to play in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League. But that is not all. They have also been slapped with a Sh6 million fine payable in 30 days, failure to which the club will be subjected to a transfer ban and be locked out of any competitions both locally and internationally.

Two weeks before this shocking move, Zoo had pulled out of the second-tier league citing many reasons including bias from the FKF Transition Committee, claims the panel denied.The committee’s head of secretariat, Lindah Ogutu, insisted Zoo's woes were self-inflicted.

This back and forth is going on, and we are getting concerned about it. In April last year, Fifa demoted Zoo from the Kenyan Premier League over match-fixing allegations. The team went ahead and featured in the National Super League in the ongoing 2021/22 season, a move Fifa has now attributed to misinterpretation of its initial ruling.