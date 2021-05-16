Match-fixing: The buck stops squarely at FKF’s doorstep

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa addresses Harambee Stars players during a dinner organised by the team's motivational partner Odibet at Safari Park hotel in Nairobi on November 12, 2020, ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations return leg qualifier against Comoros on November 15, 2020.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • Last year, Kakamega Homeboyz had several of its players suspended by world football governing body Fifa for engaging in the vice
  • We are faced currently with a situation where clubs are cash-strapped - Gor Mahia included
  • For Zoo to have manipulated the game, there must have been other parties too who were involved

Few days ago, the World football governing body Fifa directed the expulsion of Zoo FC from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League over allegations of match fixing.

