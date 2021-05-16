Managing AFC soundly will honour Ole Magelo

Alex Ole Magelo

Former AFC Leopards chairman and Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Ole Magelo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Most supporters of this beloved club could not attend Magelo’s burial in Kajiado County at the weekend due to strict Covid-19 rules imposed by the government
  • The story of Leopards will be incomplete without mentioning that Alex ole Magelo, 67, who died on May 8 at Nairobi Hospital after a short illness, left a mark on the country’s most supported club
  • In honour of this great man from Maa community, we must professionalise the management of Lepards so that our children and grandchildren will have a team to support in future

As the AFC Leopards fraternity continues mourning former club chairman Alex ole Magelo, may we come together in the future to properly celebrate this great man at a time when it is safe for all of us to gather!

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.