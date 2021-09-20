Make no mistake, Gor will rise and rule the scene again

David Simiyu

David Simiyu (right) of KCB vies for the ball with Frank Odhiambo of Gor Mahia during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League  match at Thika stadium on August 8, 2021

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

  • I remember K'Ogalo greats Allan Thigo, Nicodemus Arudhi and even more recently Tom Okaya "Kas Kas"....George Odhiambo "Blackberry", Dan Sserunkuma....name them.
  • I am proud I have been alive to watch generations of Gor Mahia players who have brought glory to this club.

I am a man who never bows down to failure.

