Make fresh start as football resumes

After the long passionless month or so is finally over - the ban on sports activities has been lifted. We have begged, cajoled, pleaded and generally supplicated in this column about the ban, which was hurting our football in the most annoying manner.

We understood it was put there to stall the rise in coronavirus infections in the country. We know not whether it did any good in its intent, but we assume the government knows better.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League is tentatively scheduled to restart this coming Friday. We now hope the egos that were in play last season, especially from the FKF officials, have also been washed away by the break.

We are hopeful that all the players in the leagues shall be vaccinated in time and tested at the federation’s cost. We say this because we know so well what happened in December last year when two clubs were forced to foot the bill for testing their own players simply because they exercised their right to reject a TV rights deal.

The outcome was a vendetta from the federation to the clubs which subtly forced the teams to play dozens of matches within a very short time so that they are “punished”. Let us put that circus behind us.

It is a pity that the league is resuming at a time when Fifa has just banned Zoo FC, and thus bundled them out of the top-flight league. The team had a case pending at the Fifa Disciplinary Committee for a very long while.

The case involved match-fixing linked to betting. It is not easy for us to ascertain the veracity of these claims which led to the suspension of the whole team, but we must admit it is a very regrettable act.

The main contention we have against the world football governing body Fifa, is that all cases brought before it take too long to be concluded. The problem of match-fixing at Zoo involved some players, and not the whole club.

Fifa has dragged its feet over the matter for a very long time, and the main suspects have since left the club. The hurting part is that they are still plying their dull trade in different clubs in the country.

They are left scot-free and the poor young lads playing for Zoo will now have to take the flak on their behalf! Justice would have required that they too be smoked out and chastised for their past sins!

This suspension too should serve as warning to all the hungry players out there who seek shortcuts to make money in a dark manner.

The exit of Zoo, just like that of Sony Sugar two seasons ago, is going to disrupt the league. There shall be restructuring and addition and reduction of points etc. Zoo’s exit is regrettable, but we must accept the punishment.