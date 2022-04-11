Maiden Classic Rally leg set for Eldoret in May

The East African Safari Classic Rally office will run a round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) in Eldoret on May 28-29.

This will be the first time for the organisers of the world’s best Marathon Raid Rally to get involved in the local KNRC Series.

The next Mini Classic Raid Rally will be held at the end of the year in December.

***

The following are the latest standings in the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship after the African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally.

Overall standings Drivers: 1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan 102, 2.Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana 79, 3. Leo Varese/Kigo Kariethi 36.

Group S: Kush Patel/Mudassar Choudry.

Group N: Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana 90, 2. Steve Mwangi/Denis Mwenda 45, 3. Hussein Malik/Deep Patel 24.

Division Three: Leo VareselKigo Kariethi 78, 2. Zameer Verjee/Zahir Shah 30, 3. Rio Dmith/Riyaz Ismail 30.

Division Two: 1. Steve Mwangi/Denis Mwenda 54, 2. Kush Patel/Mudassar Choudry 42, 3. Hussein Malik/Deep Patel 30.

Division One: 1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan 90, 2. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana 72, 3. Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi 21.

F2: 1. Leo Varese/Kigo Kariethi 54, 2. Rio Smith/Riyaz Ismail 30.

***

Hamza Anwar and Adnan Din set the fastest stage time in the Loldia Section during the ARC Equator Rally.

The crew did it in the Mitsubishi Lancer recently bought from Carl Tundo.

The newly created stage had 22 hairpin bends based 8000 feet above sea level.

***

The rectified overall results of the Autocross Competition organized by the Rally Sport Club at Kasarani last month.

1. Aakhif Virani (4wd), 2. Hamza Anwar (4wd), 3. Ankush Shah (2wd Buggy), 4. Kurraj Singh (2wd Buggy), 5. Asad Anwar (4wd).

***

The World Rally Championship Safari Rally route team is headed by Clerk of Course Gurvi Bhabra.

Road Books which detail the route in minute detail for the whole event are under the command of Nazir Yakub and Bhabra while the Media Safety Guide is regularly handled by Anwar Sidi.

The Safety Plan for the event is being checked, populated and rechecked by Norris Ongalo, the Chief Safety Officer, and Joe Muchiri, the Service Park Manager.