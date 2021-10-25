Madam CS, the ball is in your court, please disband FKF now!

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa during the unveiling of the national team's new partner on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • This the time for Madam Minister to send the kit and caboodle at FKF packing, set the time for fresh elections and have a new team to run our football. I know Fifa will come at us full swing with a ban to boot.
  • So what? I strongly believe that being banned for two years is a small price to pay if we want to see a brighter future for our football. While at it, the CS should also ban Mwendwa from stepping one kilometre from any stadium or any place where there is a football event.

This is an urgent appeal to Sports Cabinet Secretary  Amina Mohamed, please disband Football Kenya Federation (FKF) right now!

