Madam CS, the ball is in your court, please disband FKF now!

This is an urgent appeal to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, please disband Football Kenya Federation (FKF) right now!

I am sure I am speaking on behalf of millions of football lovers in the country who have realised that FKF President Nick Mwendwa is all hat and no cattle. The man seems determined on one course- to drag us all to hell in a handbasket

I believe one of the cardinal tasks for Mwendwa as the FKF head is to hunt for and nurture talent as well as giving the young players a chance to exercise their talents to the full.

But what did the man say after our national team Harambee Stars got a humiliation from Mali? “Even if you bring Mourinho (Jose), even if you bring Arteta (Mikel), the work that has to be done is that we need to bring talent to the table. For you to win, you need quality players,” Mwendwa told an NTV sports show.

Maybe critical thinking is an alien concept to Mwendwa and his clique at Kandanda House but if he had it, he could have realised that such kind of reckless talk ends up harming players’ self-confidence, not forgetting the corporates who would have loved to partner with local clubs.

As I said here last week, Mwendwa also has this diabolical hatred for the two biggest clubs in the country, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, but more so the former. Maybe it has something to do with the woeful and underperforming Kariobangi Sharks which I am told is associated with him.

The latest in these juvenile machinations against Gor Mahia was the return tie “K’Ogalo” was supposed to play against Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan. On the eve of the tie, the government issues a decree that the country’s stadia be opened up to fans to go back and cheer their teams.

Only for Mwendwa through his chief executive officer one Barry Otieno to come up with a nonsense on stilts in the form of a press release questioning this move. In that nonsense the good man threw in the name of Fifa, obviously aimed at trying to intimidate the government.

It has been claimed in some quarters that the reason the FKF leadership does not want the fans back to the stadia is because it fears facing them. Fans are long fed up with the goings-on at Kandanda House. My question to FKF is, for how long? It is no secret that a time will come when fans will be back and it will be a case of you can run but you can’t hide.

This was the second time in as many weeks that FKF was throwing the Fifa card at us. When the CS announced plans to send auditors to have a look at FKF books, the federation wrote another rambling epistle where Fifa was mentioned.

This is where we draw the line. Fifa rules cannot be above those of our national government and any organisation operating in Kenya is subject to the laws of the land. This includes FKF which Mwendwa believes is his personal property.

This the time for Madam Minister to send the kit and caboodle at FKF packing, set the time for fresh elections and have a new team to run our football. I know Fifa will come at us full swing with a ban to boot.

So what? I strongly believe that being banned for two years is a small price to pay if we want to see a brighter future for our football. While at it, the CS should also ban Mwendwa from stepping one kilometre from any stadium or any place where there is a football event.