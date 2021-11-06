Madam CS, Kenyan football needs composure

Amina Mohamed

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed when she appeared before National Assembly's Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Pharis Kimaru

What you need to know:

  • We have reached a decisive moment in Kenyan football, a moment that calls for composure. There is nothing composed about a ban.

Football is a game of instinct and technique, but all the greats of the sport have one other common thing - the ability to almost stop time before making the kind of move that will make an entire stadium lose its marbles. That ability is called composure.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.