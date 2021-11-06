Madam CS, Kenyan football needs composure

Football is a game of instinct and technique, but all the greats of the sport have one other common thing - the ability to almost stop time before making the kind of move that will make an entire stadium lose its marbles. That ability is called composure.

Often the difference between a great and average player is composure; this is why we talk about clinical finishes and define wild misses as a rush of blood to the head.

Kenyan football has a ban in the oven. It’s the worst kept secret in town. The government is determined install a caretaker committee to run football and that will, assuredly, trigger a Fifa ban.

Related Nick Mwendwa questions motive of FKF audit Football

Fifa regulations on independence and government interference are designed specifically for situations such as Kenya’s - a minister who does not like the federation, a government that believes football is not where it ought to be because of a bad run of results on the pitch.

The CS’s stated reason for taking over FKF is financial misappropriation, particularly a sum of Sh244 million released for the 2019 Afcon.

This beguiles the mind because we are in 2021 and government regulations demand that a federation properly accounts for its expenditure before it can receive any more.

FKF has since 2019, received and accounted satisfactorily for approximately another Sh100 million.

FKF is easily the most audited organisation in Kenya. It is audited annually by its own auditors and by Fifa every year.

Recently, it was audited by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the ministry’s internal auditor as well as the Auditor General.

Remarkably, FKF has passed all of those audits. Per Fifa regulations, failing the annual Fifa Audit means no money for the next year. If there was financial misappropriation at FKF, it would have ground to a halt.

The public perception of football management is of a larger-than-life president walking around with thousands of dollars in a briefcase, dishing out the Benjamins, but times have changed.

Football in Kenya is run by a professional secretariat and the fruits are clear for all to see.

Since 2016, over 4,000 coaches have received professional training to ensure we develop quality players at the grassroots and at the elite level. The 4,000 are enough to create generational transformation in Kenyan football.

Women’s football has grown exponentially in quality and quantity. The remarkable form of the Harambee Starlets and regional domination of Vihiga Queens testify to this transformation.

Why is a ban a bad thing? It hurts players and stunts dreams. A Fifa ban automatically means all Kenyan teams can’t take part in international competitions.

This means Harambee Starlets who are two matches away from qualifying for the Women’s Cup of Nations are done.

It means Vihiga Queens are out of the CAF Women’s Champions League. Gor Mahia and Tusker will no longer take part in the CAF Confederation Cup. It means that no Kenyan player can be transferred and scouts can turn their eyes way from any Kenyan talent.

We have reached a decisive moment in Kenyan football, a moment that calls for composure. There is nothing composed about a ban.

The writer is the Head of Communications at FKF.