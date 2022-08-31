Machakos to host training rally event

A training rally event will be held in November to encourage newcomers into the sport.

Gurvir Bhabra, the Clerk of the Course for the Safari Rally, will initiate the new programme to be launched on November 12 and 13 on Lisa Farm, on the outskirts of Machakos County. The 23km stage will be repeated three times on the day.

Bhabra will work closely with the Abdul Sidi, Rally Advisor (ASRA) students whose aim is to gain knowledge by participating in the sport of rallying.

“Rally cars from Group N with expired, but extended homologation will be allowed in the competition. The rest of the cars that will be allowed are Group S, SPV, 2WD, Classic, SSV & Rally Raid models,” Bhabra told Nation Sport.

Bhabra added: "The Supplementary Rules stipulate that RC2 vehicles, namely Rally2’s, the R4’s and EvoX as well as the RC Rally3 are not permitted to enter. They would takeaway the limelight."

Drivers from Division One of the National Rallies can enter, but will not score points. Drivers from Division Three and Four will be allowed to contest the championship with the intention of scoring points.

Other rules to be followed strictly will be minimum roll cage plus seats and seat belts, whose period has been increased by further five years. The competitors must wear race suits, helmets and HANS (Head and Neck Support) devices.

Organisers will charge Shs15000/ entry fee per rally car and Shs1000 for a car load of spectators.



***

Ravi Soni will navigate Raaji Bharij in the Nanyuki Rally on September 2 and 3.

Soni, who was Baldev Chager's former navigator, will partner Bhaarij for the first time. The crew will be entered by Minti Motorsports in a Skoda rally car.

The sixth round of the White Cap-sponsored Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) heads to Ole-Naishu and Greystones.

Current KNRC leader Karan Patel has so far won four rounds with Carl Tundo winning the KNRC Safari Category.

The KNRC Nanyuki Rally will start and end at Greystones, which is also the venue for the Service Park and Rally Headquarters.

Clerk of the Course, Bimal Patel, says the designated spectator viewing point will be centered on Greystones.

The repeat run of Greystones will serve as the event’s Power Stage where the fastest drivers will earn bonus points for the Championship.

Scrutineering and reconnaissance shall take place on September 2 paving way from action on September 3.

Three stages (Mlima Hema, Ole-Naishu and Greystones) will be repeated twice for a total competitive mileage of 153.04km and liaison distance of 62.16km.

***

Shakeel Khan and Assad Mughul will return to rally action after a successful Classic Safari Rally.

The duo will drive their AL S-sponsored Ford Escort in the Nanyuki Rally next weekend.