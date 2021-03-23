Machakos Rally entries to be released

Rally driver Ian Duncan being navigated by Anthony Nielsen in their Nissan Patrol negotiate a corner during the 2021 KCB Nakuru Rrally at Soysambu in County on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

  • This year will not be different with SS3 and SS6 of the event. A new layout of the stage from 2019 has been devised for this year. Kedong will host two large spectator areas. One at the lake end, the second adjacent to Longonot (SS3 / SS6 Kedong - 09.16am/14.45pm - 32.68kms).
  • The Malewa Stage is a rocky stage, with a lot of ninety-degree junctions across its hilly terrain. It is of a different character to the Friday and Saturday special stages. Very scenic with backdrop of Lake Naivasha (SS16 Malewa - 10.52am- 9.71kms).

The entry list for this Sunday’s KCB Machakos Rally is expected to be released Tuesday.

