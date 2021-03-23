Machakos Rally entries to be released

The entry list for this Sunday’s KCB Machakos Rally is expected to be released Tuesday.

Scrutineering of the rally cars will be done on Saturday at the Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) in South C, Nairobi.

The official reconnaissance of the route will also be done on the same day. The main rally is expected to begin at 8am.

George Njoroge, the deputy Clerk of the Course for the KMSC event, said there will be two competitive stages that will be done twice.

Lisa Park will be the rally headquarters, which will also host the start, finish and the main Service Park of the rally.

***

The World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally organisers have released Rally Guide 1, which has information on stages of the June event.

The Ndulele Conservancy, off the Moi North Lake Road, will be the venue for the shakedown.

The challenging 5.4 kilometres of Kenyan rally tracks will see the first action of a modern day WRC car in all its raw glory.

Undulating tracks with varying surfaces through a wooded landscape will allow the crews to sample what to expect in the Safari and their first feel of the spectacular challenge ahead. Heat, dust, unfamiliar road surfaces and a factor of the unknown will be the challenge of the shakedown

Kedong has hosted stages of the Safari Rally for decades.

This year will not be different with SS3 and SS6 of the event. A new layout of the stage from 2019 has been devised for this year. Kedong will host two large spectator areas. One at the lake end, the second adjacent to Longonot (SS3 / SS6 Kedong - 09.16am/14.45pm - 32.68kms).

The Malewa Stage is a rocky stage, with a lot of ninety-degree junctions across its hilly terrain. It is of a different character to the Friday and Saturday special stages. Very scenic with backdrop of Lake Naivasha (SS16 Malewa - 10.52am- 9.71kms).

***

After a 23-year successful partnership in rallying, Frenchman Sébastien Loeb and his navigator Daniel Elena have parted company.

The crew recorded 79 WRC victories and 119 podiums between 2001 and 2020 and combined on each of Loeb’s four attempts on the Dakar Rally.

***

The first round of the Kenya National 4x4 Challenge will be held at the Champagne Rally Park at Kipeto in the Kajiado County. The four round series was affiliated to the Kenya Motor Sports Federation at the beginning of this year. The Kenya Racing Team will stage the first of the four events.

The challenge has four categories starting with the Beginner Class, Intermediate Class, Expert Class and Super Expert Class.

The Kenya Racing Team is now affiliated to the KMSF under the chairmanship of George Njoroge.

***