Ltd company or not, AFC must belong to the people

Appearing on NTV’s SportOn! talk show recently AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda urged members to amend the constitution to turn the club into a limited liability company.

The idea is not bad, but I want to remind him that without good results, fans will not attend matches, company or not.

Despite nothing big to show off in terms of investments for the time they have been around, AFC Leopards and their perennial rivals Gor Mahia have remained strong because they have solid backing from their legion of fans.

Ingwe is a movement, an institution that has an unmatched history in Kenyan football. This is why it is one of the most discussed club in Kenyan football circles.

Instead of pushing for the club to be turned into a company, Shikanda should be looking for ways to increase its fan base to the level of Tanzanian giants Simba and Yanga.

For example, teams in the Saudi Arabia top league are sponsored by big companies, but only two -- Al-Hila and Al Nassr attract big crowds. Also, why are Chinese teams’ unknown, yet they are owned by big companies?

We recall Volcano United FC which was founded by a wealthy hotelier, the late Gerry Suarer, and Shamako Babes whose main financier was Shaban Olum.

After taking our local football by storm they eventually died without as much as a whimper.

There was also Oserian FC that was owned by a European tycoon and many other government institution clubs including Mumias Sugar FC and Chemelil Sugar FC.

They started off with a lot of verve, but withered once the government stopped supporting them.

Recently, Wazito and Sofapaka have failed to make an impression, despite their financial muscles. I am not against turning club into a private business enterprise, and this is not the first a such attempt, as the society’s structures lacks financial accountability due to weak checks and balances.

However, better management practices can be injected into AFC Leopards.

For instance, the recently introduced e- ticketing has reduced theft on gate collections. Kudos to Shikanda’s office.