Loyal servant Savai given send off fit for a hero

Congratulations to Ingwe branches for the great work they put in during Evans Savai's funeral.

Since he fell sick to the final day when he was laid to rest at the weekend, Ingwe followers achieved a lot together than we could have done as individuals.

Savai, who passed away at Kenyatta National Hospital after a short illness, was the chairman of Kawngware Branch after taking over from Hudson Ilakula who hard died earlier.

Sh1 million was required to cater for the hospital bills and burial, but AFC Leopards exceeded the target and raised Sh1.4 million. Savai who was buried on Saturday in Kimeloi in Nandi County.

The terrain there was terrible, but through coordinated efforts and indeed God's grace, we managed to give him a good send off.

May God rest his soul in peace! We appreciate the tireless efforts of the Nairobi funeral committee led by Wycliffe Mwanzi and other members who were on the ground.

Fans also did an excellent job. They showed a lot of love to Savai's family.

During the live show at Bora Bora Hotel on May 21, which also doubled up as a fundraiser to offset the medical bill, the attendance was simply fantastic.

Deserves special thanks

Savai is remembered for playing a big role in reviving Kawangware Branch.

Several football administrators who joined the Ingwe family in mourning Savai said that he was one of the finest football officials who served the branch with distinction. They said that he deserves special thanks.

They came in buses to honour the fallen leader who passionately supported his branch.

Sports enthusiasts who were present at Kimeloi on Saturday to pay their final respects showed that wehen we pull together we can raise a significant amount of money at short notice.

Leopards followers used their social networks to help meet the budget.

The same support has enabled the team to keep alive their dreams of finishing in the top two in the league.