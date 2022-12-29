Lots of positives for athletics in 2022 despite doping menace

It is only a matter of hours before we usher in another year, exiting an eventful 2022 that has had its share of ups and downs.

Nonetheless, “bora uhai” and, indeed, we thank the Almighty for the gift of life and good health – it sure fills up with hope and determination for the future.

For us in Kenyan athletics, 2022 has been a busy year consisting of local and international competitions, administrative work and talent nurturing programmes, among others. Noteworthy, this year has been a recovery period – for the sporting world in general – following a taxing two years occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many sporting competitions were halted in 2020 and 2021 whereas millions of sportspersons worldwide were rendered idle as the virus took a toll on the health and lives of countless persons globally.

Subsequently, many Kenyan athletes, who rely on the sport as their source of daily bread, encountered psychological, physical, financial and social stress as the standstill in sporting activities persisted with each day.

This year has witnessed a return to normalcy with athletes provided with numerous opportunities to compete. Internationally, there was the World Championships in Oregon, Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, as well as the regular Diamond League series across various cities worldwide.

Back home, we once again hosted the World Athletics Continental Tour – better known as Kip Keino Classic – as well as the inaugural Agnes Tirop Memorial World Cross Country Tour.

Even better was the fact that the third edition of the Kip Keino Classic was held in a packed Kasarani – the first time that spectators were allowed into the stadium in three years, after relaxation of Covid-19 protocols and prevention measures.

Apart from providing athletes with opportunities to compete and showcase their skills, these international assignments staged on home soil cemented Kenya’s reputation as a sports tourism destination and a giant of athletics.

This is a huge positive that will bode well for the country as we seek to host international sporting events in the future.

Furthermore, 2022 unearthed new talents in athletics who shone at various international competitions and guarantee that Kenya’s flame as an athletics powerhouse will continue to burn brightest.

The likes of Jackline Chepkoech (Commonwealth Games 3,000 metres steeplechase champion), Beatrice Chebet (African and Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion), Faith Cherotich (World Under-20 Championships 3,000m steeplechase champion), Purity Chepkirui (African 1,500m silver medalist), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Diamond League winner) and Emmanuel Korir (Olympic and World 800m champion), among others, are evidence that Kenya’s pipeline of talents in athletics is overflowing with gems.

These positives notwithstanding, we must be frank that the doping menace has somewhat stained what has been an impeccable year for Kenyan athletics.

It has been embarrassing to read about the increasing number of our athletes who have been suspended or banned by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for using prohibited substances.

Late last month, Kenya escaped the wrath of World Athletics by the skin of our teeth, avoiding a ban that would most certainly have killed countless of promising careers.

This is a second chance that we don’t intend to waste, and rather will go on all-out war against this vice.

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba, has, fortunately, declared the government’s commitment to making doping an expensive practice for the perpetrators.

We thank him for facilitating increased funding to the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya to aid in the fight against the vice.

Since this is the last entry for this year, let me take this opportunity to wish you all a happy new year and a sporty 2023.

See you on the other side and let’s work together to make Kenyan athletics greater than before.