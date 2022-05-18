Lots of goodies in store for junior athletes

It is quite encouraging to see the step made by various junior athletes in their transition to the senior ranks.

A year after winning bronze in the men’s 800m at the World Under-20 Championship, Noah Kibet is now a World Indoor silver medalist.

His is a career trajectory that keeps scaling new heights each and every day. The latest was last Friday when he won the men’s 800m at the Doha Diamond League.

Another junior, who has really impressed in her senior transition, is World Under 20 champion Purity Chepkirui, who just this month won the national title at Kasarani.

There is also World Under 20 3000m steeplechase champions Jackline Chepkoech and Amos Serem, who have proven their mettle to battle with the biggest names in their races.

Noteworthy, the growth of these youngsters from boys and girls into men and women did not happen out of the blue.

They are part of a pilot group of junior athletes who were placed in different training camps countrywide in 2019/20 to prepare them for the World Under 20 Championships in August last year.

It was quite instructive that the lads be monitored and encouraged to stay on their paths to destiny considering the world was in a difficult place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The psychological effects of being unable to train and compete efficiently due to Covid-19 restrictions are well documented.

These juniors are no exception and thus the training camps were necessary to guarantee them maximum concentration ahead of the assignments.

This year, with the support of the Ministry of Sports, Athletics Kenya increased the number of these training camps to 26.

The long April school holidays provided us with an opportunity to gather hundreds of junior athletes countrywide to sharpen them for the youth and junior games slated for this year.

It is worth remembering that the Africa Youth Games are also set for August this year and as Kenyan athletes, we intend to make our presence known in Cairo, Egypt.

Therefore, these training camps are just the tip of the iceberg of the goodies we have in store to ensure that our junior athletes soar in their respective careers.

Already, 11 sprinters were in France last month where they were sharpening their skills at Miramas Athletics Club in preparation for the Cali assignment.

The testimonies from France are quite encouraging and justify the need for such collaboration in our efforts to develop athletics overall.