London Marathon got us yearning for more action

If there is one thing you can always bet on sports is its entertainment value. Regardless of discipline, sporting events have the capacity to keep fans glued to their seats or screens.

The uncertainty about the outcome of such events adds to the tension building up as fans struggle to predict the winner of the competition.

his was the roller-coaster of emotion I found myself in as I watched the London Marathon this past Sunday. It was race in which the pretenders to the throne got their hands on the crown at the expense of the pre-race favourites.

Indeed, what better storyline could anyone ask for than a first ever World Majors Marathon winner for Ethiopian Sisay Lemma? Going into the marathon, the headlines had been all about his fellow countryman and defending champion, Shura Kitata who unfortunately finished eighth although he fought bravely through a hamstring injury.

Our very own Vincent Kipchumba also had something to smile about after he set a new personal best and finished second for the second successive year.

I admit, something in me, and I believe it was the same case for all Kenyans, was gutted that he could not hold on to his lead.

It was also heartbreaking to see Milano Marathon champion Titus Ekiru drop out of the race after being part of the leading pack for the better part of the marathon.

Nonetheless, as the Swahili say, "asiyekubali kushindwa si mshindani," as a country we live to fight another day.

The women's race was also a sight to behold as our representatives, Brigid Kosgei and Joyciline Jepkosgei ran themselves to the ground to bring the title home. In the end, it was a fairytale ending to see Jepkosgei finally achieve a major win this year after missing out on the Tokyo Olympics.

After Berlin and London, we now await the Chicago Marathon, which also promises to be a drama packed event.

Athletics fans may have been worried and sullen at the prospect of a quiet end to the year after a series of major competitions in 2021. However, with these major marathons to come, our weekends are definitely sorted in terms of entertainment. We can only rub our hands in glee as we salivate for more.