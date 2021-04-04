Local- based Stars players deserve a pat on the back

Kenya's forward Abdallah Hassan (second left) leads teammates in celebrating his equaliser during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There were murmurs from a section of fans because they were not satisfied with the selection largely of players who lacked international exposure
  • We have abundant talent both in the Bandari senior and youth teams as well as in other clubs in the region
  • Mulee should also give a chance to defender Bernard Odhiambo, a younger brother of  David Owino “Calabar” and full-back Mohamed Siraj

Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee while naming the team to face Egypt and Togo in the two remaining Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last week, settled for players that he sampled from the domestic and foreign leagues.

