Local- based Stars players deserve a pat on the back

Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee while naming the team to face Egypt and Togo in the two remaining Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last week, settled for players that he sampled from the domestic and foreign leagues.

Mulee said the players did not have experience like the foreign-based players who have been doing duty for the country such as Victor Wanyama.

There were murmurs from a section of fans because they were not satisfied with the selection largely of players who lacked international exposure.

In my honest opinion, the team gave a good account of themselves by holding Egypt to a 1-1 draw at home before hitting Togo 2-1 away in Lome despite playing without goalkeeper Ian Otieno, defender Joash Onyango, midfielder Lawrence Juma and striker Michael Olunga, who allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 in Togo.

The performance of the little-known players in the two matches reminded me of the late German coach Reinhardt Fabish and Marshall Mulwa who could craft a national team in similar fashion.

Bandari’s speedster Hassan Abdallah stood out in both matches. He scored a goal in each of the games.

Abdallah stood out

Back in 2014, under the tutelage of coaches Swale Sunda and Ken Sitati at Green Palms Academy in Mombasa, Abdallah showed promise when he captained the school to their first ever national games in Kakamega after dethroning perennial regional champions Tononoka High School. And he has never looked back.

Mulee should come to the Coast and scout for talent. We have abundant talent both in the Bandari senior and youth teams as well as in other clubs in the region.

Like Abdallah who has speed and agility, we have several other excellent players. In an article I wrote in 2019, I said Abdalla deserved to be a regular Stars player, I am happy it has come to pass.