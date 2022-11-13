Local football season is upon us now

After a five-month hiatus, we can’t wait for the suspense, drama, and adrenaline rush that will keep us alive for the coming season. We have certainly missed football and are delighted that it is back.

This is what we have been waiting for for the past five months and as Dockers, I think it’s time we renew our ambitions. When the curtains close this season, we expect nothing less of a trophy presentation and a ticket back to continental football.

For the past 10 years, Bandari has been building, and I feel that we have now accomplished whatever we were building.

Currently, we are in our best shape and form and I see no opponent that can topple us at the top of the league. Bandari has grown from a mid-table club to one of the most dominant teams in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Apart from being Kenya's last Caf Confederation Cup representative, the Dockers have finished inside the top four positions in the past five seasons. This is not only a sign of progress, but also exponential growth and consistency.

Since taking over from Andre Cassa Mbungo last year in August, Anthony Kimani has delivered the points that saw the Dockers become title contenders last season, winning 14, drawing twice, and losing three of the 19 games he took charge of.

Kimani looks like he was the missing piece in the jigsaw. It should be noted that he has not lost in all his pre-season friendlies against top teams in the country and with such a good record, it gives us the much-needed hope that this is our season.

Bandari's hierarchy has set out big ambitions ahead of the new season with the bar set on continental competitions.

With Bandari being the most organised team in the country, it's just a matter of time before this dream comes true.

The Dockers have made six signings this season, namely Enoch Makacha, James Kinyanjui, Douglas Mokaya, Omar Somobwana, Mohammed Abeid, and Felix Oluoch. From the signings made this season the Dockers look dangerous on paper.

What is significant in the signings is the age bracket, all of them are young players, who will deliver silverware for a long time. The addition of new players to an already performing team is a lethal injection to the opponents and if I were them, I would be very afraid.