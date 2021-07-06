Local fans get top marks in Safari Rally review

WRC Safari Rally fans

Rally fans arrive at the Soysambu spectators stage in Naivasha on Day Three of the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Kenya on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • FIA has shown commitment to young drivers, and the Safari Rally, has proven that motorsport is the most popular sporting event in Kenya. FIA President Jean Todt wants an African country to bid to host a round of Formula One. We can say the furture is indeed bright for the African continent. 

The dust has settled on the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally and people are back to their daily lives as they wait for the 2022 event whose dates will be announced later this year.

