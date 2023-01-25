Local creative industry can aid in the fight against doping

By now, the fight against doping should be a song reverberating in the ears of every athletics stakeholder in the country as we amp up the efforts to uproot this vice.

It is no longer in doubt that we are dealing with a demon hell-bent on ravaging the talents of many promising athletes through its agents in the form of unscrupulous managers, coaches and even health practitioners.

This war is not going to be an easy one considering how deep-rooted doping offences have become in our society— to the extent that Kenya is now placed in category A of countries where this practice is rampant.

As Athletics Kenya (AK), we will need all hands on deck to make use of every weapon in the arsenal and ensure doping becomes history in Kenya.

One of the important resources we are looking to deploy is creative arts, such as music, poems, drawing and pictures as well as films.

The creative industry plays an important role in society by educating and creating awareness among people on the issues affecting their lives. This, it does, while pulling in the masses through entertainment.

Films, poems, music and pictures are a reflection of what happens in our daily lives and help magnify the extent to which these issues affect people.

Creative arts jolt audiences into the reality of how their choices affect their future and inspire them to make a change for the better.

It is on the basis of these that AK recognizes the integral role that the creative industry can play in creating awareness about the dangers of doping and how to avoid falling afoul of the anti-doping rules.

Those who attended last Saturday’s National Cross Country Championships at the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru might have noticed that part of the entertainment on the day was a recital of poems based on the theme of doping.

Many were left impressed by the witty wordplay and the passion with which the poet recited his piece, emphasizing the need to run clean and win fairly.

We hope to see more of such creative pieces centered around doping in the not-so-distant future. Such content will help reach out to the younger audience— including upcoming athletes — who are more techno-savvy and consume information better in an audio or visual format.

A sporty weekend to all of you and as you train, do so cleanly so you can win fairly.