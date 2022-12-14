Messi has won my heart with his conduct

Going into the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and for those who are ardent fans of Greek mythology, it seems that Hermes, the Greek god of sports had decided that there was only one person between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who would go back home with the title the Greatest of Them All (GOAT).

The more earthly leaning football fans across the globe were evenly distributed between those who supported the narcistic Ronaldo and the more affable Messi.

At the end of the day, Messi won the battle, what with his sublime performance in their 3-0 screeching halt to the fairy tale run of Croats.

On the other hand, Ronaldo walked out of the stadium with ignominy hot on his heels - head bowed, hand on mouth and tears freely irrigating his cheeks. How the mighty have fallen!

Ahead of the World Cup and in fact as the tournament went on, Ronaldo was in his usual element of a ‘god’ taking digs at his club Manchester United and its leadership and all but declaring that him and the club were done. The club and Ronaldo’s management announced a parting of ways soon after.

For a man who behaves like the world rotates around him, it was a good payback to those of us who feel that the man is toxic to the beautiful game.

Some years back I worked as a lowly team manager of a community-based football club and one lesson I consistently hammered into the heads of my players was that no matter how good you are on the pitch, your attitude off it - towards your colleagues, supporters and the world in general - will play a great role in determining how far you would go.

Seems Ronaldo missed the memo and this being his probable World Cup, I am gloating that the man went away in shame. It further proves that the coiners of the line ‘pride comes before a fall’ were right after all.

Now to Messi and although at this stage my heart is with France and Morocco, one of which Argentina will face in the final match on Sunday, Messi has won my heart with the way he carries himself.

I still remember one match where after the Argentinians vanquished their opponents all the players went wild in celebrations. It was only Messi who ran to their goalkeeper who was lying on the ground, exhausted, and roused him to join in the merrymaking.

The assist he gave to teammate Julian Alvarez in their victory over Croatia is the selflessness that has made Messi the darling of his adulating supporters all over the world.

Come Sunday and Messi will be on the verge of bagging the big one - the Jules Rimet Trophy. However, football being what it is, Messi might as well fail to win the World Cup.