Like the Safari, Equator Rally echoes ‘bottom-up’ mantra

With a week before the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally zooms off in Voi, organisers are busy fine-tuning their act to deliver a successful event which will set into motions the countdown proper to the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

This year’s Safari has a strong theme of empowering Kenyans from all walks of life.

The Equator Rally, the second highest profile motorsport event after the Safari in Kenya, is traditionally contested by drivers from across Africa and determines the African representative to the Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) besides producing the continental champion.

This year’s rally is organised by the Simba Union Club who will be heavily reliant on government support through the WRC Safari Rally project to sustain the high level of success it has enjoyed in the last three editions.

This rally played a crucial role in the return of the Safari back to the WRC after 19 years in 2019 after being used as a WRC Candidate Event to showcase Kenya’s ability to host a future WRC events in which the former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the government played the central role to achieve.

The Safari returned back to the WRC with a bang in 2021 after a one-year postponement occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, scoring tops marks in all departments with the media breaking new grounds in the entire WRC 13-rounds series by attracting the highest numbers in social media especially Facebook since the championship’s inception in 1973.

Economic ripple effects

The Equator Rally was part of this success after being held that year as a Safari Rally dry run using most of the Safari Rally route.

The same happened last year.

In line with the government’s policy of spreading sports to various parts of the country with a view of roping in more ordinary Kenyans also known as “Hustlers” to enjoy the economic ripple effects of such events big events, the Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF) proposed a raft of changes in its calendar which included changing the venue of the Equator Rally from Naivasha area to Voi which has large tracks of land enough to host motorsport events.

This change has been hailed as a good decision because organisers will use local personnel in non-technical departments as well as give a shot in the arm to the transport and hospitality industries in the coastal region.

This is coming hot on the heels of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Art Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba’s recent announcement that the WRC Safari Rally’s baked slices of bread should reach even those at the bottom of the pyramid.

‘Bottom-up Hustler Bazaars’

This bold and noble decision has been practiced in the previous two editions of the Safari but will be well structured this time round and in future by setting up “Bottom-up Hustler Bazaars” or small markets where ordinary people can ply their trade at spectator areas and public transport rally routes.

He also announced that he has reached out to the Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika to play ball better than the previous regime which imposed prohibitive trade licenses to prospective traders last year.

Some won, others lost.

However, the biggest beneficiaries were the small-scale hawkers who converted Kedong and Soysambu Conservancy spectator areas into big hawkers market selling under-Sh100 foodstuff and drink like cakes, smookies, roast and boiled maize, mitura and traditional liquor Murantina.

Boda Boda riders in Karagita and Kikopey towns reported roaring business of supplying Nyama Choma, fish and drinks to the tens of thousands of fans on a memorable weekend which sent Naivasha into inflation from an oversupply of money chasing few goods.

This was brief after the business community started a construction rush for hotels and AirBnb outlets to serve the high influx of local and foreign tourists who pour into Naivasha every fourth week of June for the Safari.

Kenya Railways transports cargo for the teams and Kenya Ports Authority clears it while Kenya Airways flies in teams and competition cars.