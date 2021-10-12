Like Mouton, Maxine maximising on women’s rallying potential

Betika’s all- female sponsored team in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally from left; Linet Ayuko, Maxine Wahome and Chantal Young.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Peter Njenga



  • Mouton started early and really got her breakthrough in the early 80s when Audi changed the WRC forever by introducing four-wheel-drive technology which vanquished the two-wheel-drive forever in rallying
  • A handful of women such as Linda Morgan, Michelle Van Tongren, Safina Hussein, Carol Wahome and Margaret Wangui followed in their footsteps, some as navigators with a good showing
  • Like all other sporting disciplines, one has to work hard, shine and be recognised, tenets Maxine appears to have mastered, executing them with admirable efficiency

Motorsport is unique. It’s one of the rare sporting disciplines where men and women compete as equals. On the same platform.

