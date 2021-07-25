Like Gor Mahia, Tusker need to earn Champions status and benefits

I am writing this from far away in Accra. This is the home of some of Africa’s greatest footballers. Who can forget the great Abedi Pele or Asamoah Gyan? More of them in my next week’s column. But for today let me focus on our local football.

For the last two weeks I have spared space to congratulate Tusker FC for their performance this season.

I actually, as the foremost Gor Mahia fan after Jaro Soja, and on behalf of our fallen heroes the late Okumu Osoti, and the greatest followers of Gor Mahia accepted this season that we will not be champions of the Kenyan Premier League.

I actually congratulated Tusker FC because as it is, Tusker are the champions elect, but if it so happens that Kenya Commercial Bank under Zedekiah Otieno wins it, I will see it as a Gor Mahia victory. Why? Zedekiah is one of our greatest players and most of the players he has at KCB were K’Ogalo players.

But, today I want to talk about Tusker FC and the baby seating they are enjoying from Football Kenya Federation.

As Gor Mahia we have accepted they are actually going to win the league this season.

But my curiosity has been drawn from a statement from the federation this week that Tusker will be representing the country in the Cecafa Club Championships.

It is quite disappointing coming from a federation we have so much respect for.

FKF has said Tusker will be the country’s representatives in the Cecafa Club Championships in August.

The federation says Tusker are on top of the league and therefore they will represent the country because so much has changed since the 2020 championships failed to take place because of Covid-19.

Now, I am wondering, even today as we read this Gor Mahia are the defending champions of the Kenyan Premier League, at least until the end of September when a new champion will be declared. On what basis is Tusker going to represent Kenya at Cecafa Club Championships?

Even if it is picking from last season, Gor Mahia are still the defending champions, how is Tusker now the flag bearers?

I do respect the federation, but their decisions lately have left so much questions.

I don’t mind Tusker representing Kenya in any competition, but they have to win to gain that ticket.

As it is now, Gor Mahia are the defending champions of the Kenyan Premier League, and we deserve to represent the country in the Cecafa Club Championships.

I want to be convinced how Tusker are the representatives. Over to you FKF CEO Barry Otieno.