Lifting ban on sports the best news

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers his address at this year's Labour Day celebrations at State House, Nairobi.
 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The government should lead from the front. Its responsibilities in sports development should be clear on the path to recovery by offering free or subsidised venues for use.
  • Let the sports industry have healthy and sustainable development going forward, otherwise we can as well brace ourselves  for a bleak future in sports in this country.

The anxiety that was building up among sportsmen and women after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended sports activities for the second time on March 26, is finally over after the ban was lifted.

