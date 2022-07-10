Lidonde Cup a good way to celebrate AFC Leopards legends

I congratulate our retired international footballers for a very successful Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup which ended Sunday in Kakamega.

The well-attended championship was organised by a committee led by Washington Muhanji. I would like to congratulate them on their efforts that resulted in such a successful championship. The whole event, which started on July 8 with a drive to remember and recognise our football legends, departed and living, will be remembered forever.

I hope we will have more events organised by Muhanji’s team that also included Alfred Imonje, Aggrey Litali, Tony Lidonde, Winna Shilavula, Fred Serenge and Nick Yakhama. I also thank the tournament’s patron, Alex Muteshi for his dedication to our club’s course. Let’s keep up the spirit! Our sponsors, DTB Bank, MozzartBet, Valon, Kenblest, Sahom Oils Kenya, Sai Raj, AFC Leopards legends based in western Kenya, and the late Elijah Lidonde’s family did a lot to honour our departed heroes.

For those who saw him in action, Lidonde was a force to reckon with, starring in major football tournaments in Kenya and in the region. He was the default centre forward for the national team. He was capped 26 times by Kenya between 1950 and 1961 and scored 34 goals (an average of 1.3 goals in every match), making him one of the most prolific strikers of his time. He played in and won the Gossage Cup (presently Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup), winning five titles before retiring from active football in 1961. He played alongside Joe Kadenge, Peter Oronge, among others.

Seasoned football administrator and businessman Twaha Mbarak donated 50 footballs to the competing teams. Even when the matches were abruptly moved to Mumias Sports Complex due to logistical issues, fans followed their teams to Mumias to cheer them.

FKF Premier League teams AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz, Nzoia Sugar and National Super League team Vihiga Bullets used the two-day tournament that also involved Valon FC, Kakamega County and Legends FC to prepare for the new season.