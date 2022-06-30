Level ground vital for women to shine in rally

Racing through sections of the world’s historic roads at more than 150 kilometres per hour while a crowd cheers is a rush more women need to experience.

Ask Maxine Wahome. Last week, this 26-year-old part-time teacher created history by becoming the first woman to win a WRC3 round, and the first female support class winner since Isolde Holderied on the 1994 Sanremo Rally.

She was in good company in her category, as she finished ahead of Jeremy Wahome and McRae Kimathi who are the other Kenyans currently on the FIA Rally Star Programme. At the podium, she couldn’t stop smiling as she shook hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta while collecting her trophy.

Watching her look executive in her black racing suit, I couldn’t help but think what a lovely world it would be if she were smiling alongside more like minded motorsport loving women. But is it possible? Of course.

And if it is possible, and women can race just as well as the men do, how do we make that happen? What can we do to make life easier for female rally drivers?

I’m yet to drive a rally car, but I’ve done a bit of reading and research and I understand that the steering wheels have quite a thick grip. Could we make them thinner, because women’s hands are not always that big?

Additionally, how can we adjust the restriction on how close the pedals should be so that everyone can get the right leverage? And, the seating area is really narrow in some cars. That means that women with bigger hips can’t fit into them comfortably.

What can we do about that? So many of these physical features have been overlooked for obvious reasons, but it is about time we give women the right tools and then see whether the changes would make a difference to performance.

Perhaps by tweaking the physical side of things with women in mind, and then letting everybody’s driving do the talking, we shall have more drivers causing the kind of stir that Maxine has caused. I say ‘everybody’ and not ‘women’ because unlike most other sporting disciplines, I think this is not a problem of gender.

When the crash helmet is on the driver, it is about driving, not whether the driver is a man or a woman. What we need to do is give women the right tools to compete at the same level, then see how many of them possess the kind of endurance that can see them end up at the podium at a rally event.

Kudos to Maxine Wahome for choosing Murage Waigwa as her navigator. Having mixed teams in such high profile rally events, instead of all-female teams, can help change the perception that rally driving, or motorsport in general, is a male-dominated sport.

It also builds up solid role models and teaches young girls that they don’t have to compete against the men to win. That they can still win if they compete alongside them and with their support.