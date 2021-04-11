Let’s sell Gor to a strategic investor and reap benefits

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier speaks during the launch of global online sports betting brand, Betsafe in the Kenyan market, on December 2, 2020 at a Nairobi hotel. Betsafe are the shirt sponsors of Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • First, the idea of having a tycoon pump in money into the club came about when some of the fans were impressed with what Mohammed Dewji is doing at Simba Sports Club of Tanzania
  • As the Tanzanians developed and invested in structures to improve their lot, we chose complacency and never-heard-of plain old idiocy in running the affairs at Gor Mahia
  • To this see no evil, hear no evil brigade, Gor Mahia is at its zenith and those talking of bad tidings at the club are daydreamers and saboteurs sent from hell to sow seeds of discord in the beloved club

An interesting conversation took place this past week on Gor Mahia’s social media pages. The debate was about what would happen should some Mr. Money Bags come along, buy the club outright and take us places.

