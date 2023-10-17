Let's prioritise safety of children in sport

In Africa, sports has the power to transform lives, teaching values such as teamwork, discipline, and resilience. Beyond physical health, participation in sports promotes the positive social and mental well-being of young athletes.

Therefore, the need to safeguard young athletes is as fundamental as the positive aspects sports bring. Failing to do so denies them the opportunities sports offer and sends a message that the well-being of young athletes is not a priority.

A recent article published early last month by BBC Africa shed light on child sexual abuse in Gabon’s youth football team - a distressing situation that has sadly persisted for years.

The victims, vulnerable and fearful for their lives and families, were unable to speak up. In Kenya, a report by the ministerial committee on gender welfare and equity in sports published last year also revealed rampant sexual abuse that takes place in sports training camps, with 57 percent of young girls reporting being sexually abused by their male coaches. We don't fully grasp how much abuse harms kids,

ausing serious physical and emotional pain that gets in the way of their growth and enjoyment of sports. Mental health struggles that they face include anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideations.

Not stepping in shakes people's trust in sports groups and leaders, making fewer kids want to join in sports all over the continent.

The lack of intervention not only calls for accountability but also leads to demands for transparency and reform within governing bodies. Stakeholders, including the public, rightly demand proactive measures to protect children in sports.

It exposes governing bodies to legal and ethical consequences, damaging their reputation and diverting resources from promoting and developing sports. The failure to act fosters a culture of silence, where victims fear punishment or lack of support, hindering the identification and prevention of abuse.

To address this urgent issue, stakeholders in the sports fraternity must conduct regular reviews and updates on safeguarding policies to align with best practices.

Engaging with safeguarding organizations to guide in the assessment and establishment of safeguarding measures can contribute to better management and protection of vulnerable populations in the sports sector. Organizations already doing this include Tunza Safeguarding, a Kenyan-based consultancy that supports organizations, to develop and implement stringent safeguarding procedures and policies that protect individuals from harm, abuse and neglect.

Effective screening processes are vital, with mandatory thorough background checks for all those working with children in sports. Only individuals with clean records and appropriate qualifications should be permitted to work with young athletes.

Community involvement is crucial. Parents, local leaders, and community members must be encouraged to be vigilant and proactive in protecting children in sports.

Individuals must advocate for change through awareness campaigns, educating the public about the importance of child safeguarding in sports and promoting a culture of zero tolerance for abuse.

Talent development in sports centers on a nurturing and supportive environment. Unchecked abuse can discourage young talented athletes from realizing their potential, resulting in the loss of valuable contributors to the sports community.

Prioritising the well-being of children is not just a moral imperative; it is essential for the positive development of individuals and the sports community as a whole. It is time for a collective commitment to safeguarding our children in sports, ensuring a future where every child can thrive, both on and off the field.