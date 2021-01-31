Let’s keep fingers crossed and pray the Olympics hold

Don’t experiment with our lives. That is the succinct message many athletes the world over sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the fate of 2020 Olympic Games this time last year.

At the time, the number of new infections of Covid-19 was spiraling in Europe. Wuhan, the sprawling capital of Central China’s Hubei Province, had acquired the unenviable tag of “Covid-19 ground zero.”

Still, the IOC remained positive that the 2020 Olympic Games would go on as planned from July 24 to August 9 last year in Tokyo.

We all know that last March, the 2020 Olympic Games were postponed to July 23 to August 8 this year. It was the first time in the history of the Modern Olympics that the Games were postponed and rescheduled in peacetime.

But one year down the line, the world seems to be back to where we were time last year with regard to whether or not the 2020 Olympic Games will take place.

My take is that the 2020 Olympic Games should be held in the new dates in a secure environment where safety of athletes is given priority.

No, I don’t favour having the Olympic Games at any cost. I just happen to think that Tokyo, which is currently under lockdown, still has a very good chance of staging a successful but radically different Olympics. When the music changes, so the dance.

Covid-19 has changed the terrain and the music of the Olympics and the IOC should change the dance in tandem by adapting accordingly to the new reality when it organises the 2020 Olympics.

This will ensure that athletes the world over like world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and multiple Olympic medallist over 5,000 metres and 10,000m Vivian Cheruiyot who had given priority to the 2020 Olympic Games last year get to compete at the Olympics.

Even before Covid-19 pandemic happened, Kipchoge and Vivian had actually planned not to compete in major road races last year. Both did not compete in the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Qatar.

Further postponement of the delayed 20202 Olympics will leave such athletes in a big mess.

But opinion is divided as to whether or not the event will take place in the new dates, and feedback from Japan is not offering any hope.

According to an independent poll conducted this month, 80 percent of the respondents said they were opposed to hosting the 2020 Olympics this year, 35 percent supported the cancellation of the Games, while 45 percent wanted the event to be postponed again.

We can’t have the Olympic Games at all costs, but the cost of postponing or cancelling the Games is also scary. More than 75 percent of IOC’s revenue comes from sale of broadcast rights of the Olympics, with the rest coming from sponsorships linked to the Games.

Cancellation of the Games would also deal a major psychological blow to Japan, which had intended to use the Games to signal its recovery from the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

People like me and many athletes whose dreams have been deferred for a year now will take comfort in assurance from the Tokyo 2020 committee, the Japanese government, the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee that the Games would take place this year as planned. What needs to be guaranteed is the safety and health of athletes and all the participants.

The whole of last week, the IOC was at pains to assure athletes that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are still on amid growing fears that the quadrennial event may not take place after all.

On Wednesday, IOC president Thomas Bach told IOC’s executive board that the organization he heads “is fully concentrated and committed to the successful and safe delivery" of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this year.

The fate of the postponed 2020 Olympics will ultimately be decided by how well Japan handles the recent surge in Covid-19 infections, but let’s keep our fingers crossed.

