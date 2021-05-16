Let’s get qualifiers right this time round

For the past two months, sporting activities were all halted in the country due to the escalation of Covid-19 pandemic. It was a difficult time for our clubs and players. Players could not train together, and they lost the momentum they had started regaining before the ban.

Well, we watched the first matches after the restart of football at the weekend but we could clearly see just how “rusty” the players had become. Fans are still not allowed in the stadium, and players are missing their cheering which boosts their morale.

Equally missing is gate collections which will deny clubs the much-needed revenue. All the same, we must be thankful that the league has resumed and hope that coronavirus will go away soon. It is heartening that players have been tested for Covid-19 and have also received the first dose of vaccination.

Of equal importance is that Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) postponed the World Cup qualifiers. National team Harambee Stars was to play Uganda Cranes on the weekend of June 5/6 this year. Should the match have been played, our players would have been at great disadvantage since they have not been training due to the ban on sporting activities.

The Covid-19 situation and protocols vary in each country. Some countries have not gone as far as banning sporting activities. Naturally, players from such countries are fit compared to ours who largely stayed at home.

On this score, we must thank Caf for their great vision. The terse statement from the continental football governing body read: "The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022.”

"Caf is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance implementation of Covid-19 related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows.”

That pre-match Covid-19 testing was challenging since some countries would use questionable methods and label the “dangerous” players of the opposing team as Covid-19 positive.

This is what happened in Comoros when the authorities there pointed out that several Harambee Stars players were positive for Covid-19 yet they had already been tested in Nairobi and found to be negative! Harambee Stars rejected the Comorian test results and the Kenyan players were fielded in the match.

Some Kenyan officials were later banned for six months by Caf. We do hope that challenge will be surmounted this time round.

Since all is set, we assume that Harambee Stars’ managers and FKF officials will begin their work with the lads early. This will help them to be ready for the qualifiers.