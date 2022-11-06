Let’s focus on dominating African game

As Bandari FC fans, we have been yearning for the start of the season and we can’t wait for kick-off.

The dockers have been preparing well enough for the new season and it’s about time we get back to the pitch and cheer the team we love. Bandari has big ambitions, most importantly continental ambitions. However, uncertainty in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League has been one of the stumbling blocks that the dockers have been wondering how to navigate through.

For the dockers and the entire Kenyan football fraternity to succeed and attain their full potential, the sporting priorities of this country need to be set right!

For the past five months, nothing has been moving on the Kenyan football scene. It has all been back-and-forth between the Caretaker Committee and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) with both sides claiming the rights to run the football leagues in the country.

The league was postponed three times in a row, causing panic and uncertainty among the fans and players. This has led to many of the local fans finding solace in the European leagues and other sports making our league lose its value.

This was a step back to the dark ages.

Football is a huge industry in the world and with the right leadership, the Kenyan Premier League can be one of the best leagues on the continent of Africa.

Make no mistake, Kenya has massive talent on the continent and the world. It’s time to clean up and create value in our football.

With a new minister in place, all seems green now for the resumption of football. However, there are a few issues we need to sort out to ensure football thrives again and the Kenyan Premier League gains spot in Africa.

We must ensure the suspension by Fifa is lifted and our clubs are back playing continental football. When Bandari and Gor Mahia represented the country on the continental stage they offered glimpses of Kenya’s ability to be the best in African club football.

As a country, we should focus on getting back to the continental scene.

Some of the local teams have grown in stature and can challenge top sides like Bandari, Gor Mahia, Kenya Police and AFC Leopards on the league front.