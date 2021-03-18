Let’s encourage youth to mix books and sports

Former South African president and icon Nelson Mandela, while addressing a group of young sportsmen, once said that he did not know how many of them would go on to play the sport professionally, but what he did know was that among that group were future doctors, lawyers, accountants and other professionals who would use the life skills and attitudes learnt from playing sports, in their future lives.

This perspective came to me last week as I became aware of Caren Wekesa, an Eldoret Falcons defender, who graduated last Friday with First Class Honours in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Eldoret.

Caren, aka the Berlin Wall, now joins the short list of female athletes who boast a university degree.

It is a short list because very often, and across both genders, teenagers who choose football often end up forgetting about the importance of formal education.

That they could get injured and lose their future within the blink of an eye seldom crosses their mind.

But academic certificates aren’t just good for backup. Studies in sports sciences and sports management indicate that an increase in the number of highly educated athletes could significantly enhance the professionalism of any country’s sporting ecosystem, thereby facilitating the chances of achieving international success.

It could enable a country tap into the $756 billion global sports industry, creating employment and financial stability for many. Most importantly, it can catalyse a shift in mindset towards sports and education in general.

And as Mandela said, it would also help us produce better doctors and lawyers and scientists and businessmen, who would use life lessons learnt from sports fields in their formative years, to be fair, courageous, resilient and better able to handle disappointment. Won’t that be true nation building for the Kenya of our dreams?

But the overwhelming importance currently placed on grades and exams makes it quite difficult for students to actively pursue both sports and education. It sucks them into a heady test-oriented rat race to get ahead in life, which obviously reduces the time or inclination to take up sports that could help absorb some of the pressure on them and the shock of possible failure.

Footballers spend most of their time moving from one region to another to honour matches, which limits study time, resulting in poor performance in school.

What if we encouraged learning institutions to adopt a workable plan to ensure that students who participate in sports are allocated extra time for tuition and revision that will enable them catch up with others? How about incorporating a combination of physical exercise and sports drills in our curriculum to make learning fun and enjoyable?

It might make subjects such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which are considered a preserve of genius students, much easier.

Mentorship is also key in letting the youngsters know that without education, their sporting abilities cannot take them far.