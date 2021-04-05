Let’s celebrate behind-the-scenes heroes of Safari’s return to WRC

The Safari Rally Team in Naivasha after the route survey on April 3, 2021.

The Safari Rally Team in Naivasha after the route survey on April 3, 2021. Front Row: Surinder Thatthi, Michele Mouton ,Phineas Kimathi and Anwar Sidi. Back Row: Norris Ongalo, Nazir Yakub and George Mwangi.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Unbeknown to many, putting together a world-class rally is a meticulous effort by various teams, years ahead of competition and in most extreme of circumstances
  • Led by Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi and Event Director Jim Kahumbura, the WRC’s Local Organising Committee has been burning the midnight oil to ensure Kenya’s flawless return to the global circuit, despite numerous challenges, the most unwelcome being the coronavirus
  • Clerk of the Course Gurvir Singh Bhabra, his deputies Nazir Yakub and George Mwangi, along with Safety Officers Norris Ongalo and Anwar Sidi have been the architects-in-chief as regards route-planning, conjuring up the scenic sections that will help sell Kenya to the world


As we eagerly await the return of the Safari Rally to the World Rally Championship circuit this June, let’s spare some time to celebrate the behind-the-scenes actors that have made this possible.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.