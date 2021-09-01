Let's build on gains of 2021 to cement Kenya's growing status as a sporting epicentre

Uhuru Kenyatta, Joe Okudo, Seb Coe pose with Team Kenya medallists

President Uhuru Kenyatta (third left, back row), Sports Principal Scretary Joe Okudo (second left, back row), World Athletics President Seb Coe (second right, back row) pose for a photo with Team Kenya medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at State House, Mombasa on August 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • The return of WRC Safari Rally to the country after a 19-year hiatus saw billions of viewers momentarily fixated on Kenya as thousand others congregated in Naivasha to partake of the action
  • What makes this year even sweeter is the fact that we have managed to successfully stage these events amid the most trying time in the world right now courtesy of Covid-19 virus
  • As athletics stakeholders, we hope and pray that Kenya’s bid to host the World Championships in 2025 will be successful


It is just over a week since Kenya hosted the World Athletics Under 20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The event was pushed forward by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic but even when the virus did not abate, we were able to host it from August 18 to 22 under safe conditions.

