Let us rebuild early for next season

It is now official, Gor Mahia will not be champions of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League this season.

Before I go deeper into my column, I want to congratulate Tusker FC for being champions elect of the 2020/21 season.

Barring any miracle, the beer producers from Ruaraka will be celebrating their 12th title and will equal AFC Leopards' record.

It has not just been the best seasons for my beloved K'Ogalo and our current position attests to this.

For the first time in 10 years, we will not be among the best two finishers in the league- what a shame.

It is quite unfortunate that we have struggled from the start of the season and in most matches we have played we have been second best.

At least we had a consolation by winning the FKF Cup and with it a ticket to play in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

But are we really ready to play continental? I doubt.

Our performance this season both in the league and in the continental championships should be a wake up call. We just did not have the right quality of players befitting K'Ogalo status.

Therefore, this is the time to rebuild right from the technical bench where we currently do not have a head coach to the playing unit.

I am informed the club management has shortlisted five names to take over the head coach position, I hope we will get the right man and not a tourist.

Sammy Omollo "Pamzo" remains my best bet for the assistant coach role and Jerry Onyango has done a good job since being elevated to the goalkeeper coach.

It is at the playing unit that we will have to do a complete overhaul.

I hope the management will sort the little issue of the looming transfer ban by paying up our debts to our former players and coach so that we can be free to sign players.

With the expected exit of Kenneth Muguna, we must look both locally and across our borders to sign a quality and creative midfielder.

We also need to search for a defensive midfielders to cover the defence.

The return of Harun Shakava this season helped bring stability at the back. We also have young players in the defensive role, but we need covers for the fullback positions which have been very porous.

In the striking role, I would send a plea to the club management to got for Kariobangi Sharks dangerman Eric Kapaito and also make another quality addition.

Our current strikers have been short this season and it is evident in the number of goals we have scored.

It has been a disappointing season, but I do believe with the right signings, we will be back on top next season.

And to Tusker, please do take care of our trophy, we will be coming back for it next season.