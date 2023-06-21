Let's turn out in numbers for AK National Championships

During the past week, Nairobi Club was the venue for the Billie Jean King Cup Group III tournament.

The last time this tournament was held in Kenya – and Africa – was in 1995 when it was still known as the Fed Cup.

In action on home soil were Team Kenya led by the Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion Angella Okutoyi, alongside Alicia Owegi, Stacey Yego, Cynthia Cheruto, Melissa Mwakha and Roselinda Asumwa. As usual, Kenyans – being the sports enthusiasts and patriots that they are – showed up in their numbers to cheer on our home girls.

An interesting aspect of this home support was the presence of various other sports persons including double world record holder Faith Kipyegon, the national rugby 15s side and Tokyo Olympian Faith Ogallo, among others.

Their presence at the venue to support their fellow sportspersons was a refreshing sight to see and a sign that sports unites us all regardless of our different disciplines.

It must have registered a mark of respect for Okutoyi and Co. to see all these athletes from other disciplines come and watch them in action and even celebrate together.

This is what we desire to see as the sports stakeholders, going forward. We want to see Kenyans sportsmen and women becoming each other’s keepers and interacting across the divide.

As a sportsperson, attending local competitions outside of your discipline – say basketball, squash and tennis – also provides you with a chance to learn something or a new technique you can apply in your field.

Which is why I extend a special invite to all Kenyan sports-persons who will not be busy to come to Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani for another edition of the Athletics Kenya national championships. You will not be starved of entertainment on the track and field as the top athletes from across Kenya fight for top honours at the national level.

Granted, all eyes will be trailed on the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally, which will be happening in Naivasha. However, for those who will be in Nairobi, the national championships offer you a perfect plan for your Saturday.