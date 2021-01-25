Let’s support neglected Kapsait Athletics Mixed Secondary School, goose that lays golden egg

Visiting the North Rift last week, I was impressed by the enthusiasm and determination of Kenyan athletes in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics and other upcoming assignments.

In equal measure, it was gratifying to see a sprinkling of foreign athletes who have selected Kenya as the most suitable base for their pre-Olympic training, which speaks volumes about what we have, but sometimes choose not to appreciate.

Specifically, the allure of the Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp - and the adjacent Kapsait Athletics Mixed Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County - has been underrated, if not ignored outright.

Lying at an imposing 3,000 metres above sea level, next to the border with West Pokot County, the camp was officially opened (exactly 16 years ago this week) on January 24, 2005, by then Sports Minister Ochilo Ayacko having been constructed by Italian athletics guru Gabriele Rosa in partnership with marathon legend Erick Kimaiyo, with support from Nike.

Kimaiyo, who handles multiple roles with ease, thus earning him the nickname “Commando” from his military days, established the Kapsait Athletics Mixed Secondary School in 2015 with a view to offering students with athletics talent a place they could juggle sports and academics effectively.

Sharing the same compound with the camp, Kapsait Athletics Mixed Secondary School has already succeeded in producing distance running stars and academic giants alike, including World Under-20 Championships 5,000 metres gold medalist Edward Zakayo and Africa Youth Games 3,000 metres champion Zena Chemutai.

With her training based at the camp, world women’s marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei continues to inspire the students to work hard on their academics and athletics, even going as far as paying school fees for needy at the school.

So far, the school has done the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education twice, performing extremely well under Principal Lawrence Isinta and defeating serial academic campaigners from the region.

Sadly, last week “Commando” disclosed he could close down the school due to rising costs and lack of resources, having taken upon himself to pay fees for the teachers besides purchasing food and other supplies for students and staff.

“Commando” is one of Kenya’s unsung heroes who has sacrificed all else to dedicate his life to developing sports and academic potential among young boys and girls, expecting nothing but successful careers in return.

That he personally identified and trained Kosgei to world record shape tells you what quality the former multiple Honolulu Marathon champion is made of, and justifies pleas to have his efforts rewarded.

The indefatigable “Commando” is coach, camp administrator, school director, driver, mechanic, counsellor, sometimes chef, all rolled into one, with the sole aim of getting the best out of his proteges.

In his visit to the camp and school last week, National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat pledged to support the school and camp through provision of training equipment and levelling of the uneven athletes’ training track at the nearby St Francis Korongoi Mixed Day Secondary School.

That the lopsided track has produced world beaters like Kosgei, Zakayo and Chemutai is nothing short of a miracle.

“Commando” says the levelling and standardization of the track would take nothing more that Sh2 million, only, surely a very small amount given the bigger picture of the quality of athletes such a facility is capable of producing.

Certainly, helping support a teachers’ monthly wage bill of Sh200,000 isn’t too much to ask for in appreciation of products the school churns out both academically and in sport.

That’s why I dedicate my column today to making an appeal to corporates, the Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage along with individual philanthropists to join Tergat and NOC-K by sparing a thought - and a cheque - for “Commando” and his promising student athletes whose careers will be adversely affected should the Kapsait school be shut down.

I hope, in its supplementary budget, the Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly shall also pass an amount for the school, and by extension camp, even only as a way of celebrating the fame that women’s world marathon record holder Kosgei has brought to both county and country.

I know Governor Alex Tolgos is equal to the task, and that his county government and also the Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly don’t need to be reminded that they enviably boast impeccable ambassadors in their home-bred, world-beating athletes.

Athletics coach Erick Kimaiyo looks on as Betty Kipkore, Leah Kibet and World U-20, 3,000m finalist Zena Chemutai train at a slanting field at St Francis Korongoi Mixed Day Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In return, “Commando” assures me that more world records and Olympic gold medals will come out of Kapsait, one of Kenya’s neglected fountains of excellence.

My appeal also goes across to the Ministry of Tourism to consider supporting Kapsait as an untapped sports tourism destination because you would struggle to find a world class athletics training camp at 3,000 metres above sea level that has produced a world marathon record holder.

There’s not an iota of doubt in my mind that with such support, “Commando” will reciprocate by delivering to Kenya countless medals and distance running records from Kapsait.

Should he fail, which I know he won’t, then go ahead and shut down the school!

And by the way, “Commando” has selflessly set aside 10 acres of his own land to expand the school, and training camp, if only her gets the support.

What more assurance do you need?

Over to you, philanthropists and supporters of Kenyan sport…

