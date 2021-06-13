Let’s pull together and keep on building our beloved club, Gor

From left: Gor Mahia's Frank Odhiambo, Samuel Onyango and Alpha Onyango celebrate their win against Bidco United during their Betway Cup semi-final match at Utalii grounds on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • True to your topic on match-fixing, it is real and is happening in our country. My concern is this: don’t you think the topics and previews by sports journalist and you are detrimental to our football here in Kenya?
  • You people are doing a good job but you are portraying our country in a bad light to the world."
  • Keep the reactions coming, folks!

As I am writing this, Gor Mahia is on the verge of reaching the final of the FKF Betway Cup.

