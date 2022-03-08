Let’s propose new name for Kenya to replace timid ‘Harambee Stars’

I must confess I was surprised by Sport Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s revelation last week that a new Football Kenya Federation constitution was in the works.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Sports, Amina said that a draft football constitution that had been prepared by the FKF Caretaker Committee would be presented within two months to stakeholders before a final document was forwarded to Fifa, presumably for approval.

All along, I had thought that the FKF Caretaker Committee, constituted in November following the disbandment of the bungling FKF, was mandated in the words of the CS: “…to conduct all affairs in accordance to its constitution; to ensure that FKF complies with the Sports Act 2013; ensure smooth running of FKF operations; coordinate new FKF elections and lastly, hand over to the newly elected FKF official.

There was no mention of a new constitution.

Anyway, I do not know who were involved in putting in the nuts and bolts of this new football constitution. I only know public participation is enshrined in the Kenyan constitution.

The Kenyan people have to be involved in political and economic decisions that will affect their lives and livelihoods.

I await to see this element of public participation in the creation of the new FKF constitution.

While we are on this subject of review and change, I propose we go on and replace the name of our national football team “Harambee Stars.”

A lot has been said about our dwindling fortunes in football, from lack of development structures, dearth in natural talent, poor physical facilities to mismanagement and corruption.

Is it any wonder that Harambee Stars failed to qualify for a 24-team Africa Cup of Nations this year?

Is it not worrying that our qualification to the 2019 Afcon finals that featured 24 nations for the first time in history was purely because of luck?

Demanding expectations

Remember Sierra Leone were banned by Fifa allowing Kenya, who had lost three points to the West Africans, to gain from the nullification of all group results involving the Leone Stars.

We miserably failed in our quest to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, painfully losing 5-0 to Mali, a result that triggered disbanded FKF chairman Nick Mwendwa to carelessly suggest on national television that Kenya had no talent to compete at that level.

He deservedly earned the ire of an entire nation. However, a careful scrutiny of Harambee Stars’ results shows a trend that does not reflect the demanding expectations of opinionated Kenyan football fans.

Harambee Stars have never qualified for the World Cup in 13 successive attempts, starting with our maiden campaign in 1974.They have qualified for the Afcon only six times.

The telling statistic here is that Stars hold the unflattering record of the nation with the most appearance in the African finals that has never qualified for the knock-out stage.

Perhaps it is time to consider a name change that is people drive.

Benin have all but agreed to change the nickname of their national football team, the Squirrels. Laughing out loudly! Who calls themselves Squirrels?

This tiny rodent sounds so harmless opposing teams would be relishing a go at them, anytime.

After failing to qualify for the 2022 Afcon and getting eliminated from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Benin have been doing a lot of soul searching.

Following a meeting on Monday the Benin Football Federation announced that it had started the process to change their national team nickname, in the hope that their international fortunes will change.

The federation said it would make broad national and even international consultations before picking a new nickname for their under-performing, er, rodent.

Zambia, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions and perennial campaigners, have decidedly fallen into hard times.

“Chipolopolo” — the Copper Bullets, failed to qualify for two successive African finals, 2019 and this year.

As a result, Zambians have been having deep conversations over their waning game that has included considering a nickname change.

Tame, timid, tired nickname

Some feel "Bullets" does not reflect a team sport. Whatever. I say, change is good as a rest. We need to rest from these incessant poor Kenyan results.

Let us do away with this tame, timid, tired Harambee Stars nickname and select a more intimidating symbol for our boys.

The new FKF team that comes in can shortlist some menacing names that represent our heritage and then let the Kenyan people make the final selection.

I can think of several names: The Simbas (Lions), Chuis (Leopards), Kifarus (Rhinos), Ndovus (Elephants), Nyatis (Buffaloes), Mambas (Crocodiles) et al.

I personally prefer the name The Kibokos (Hippos).

Big game whose name(s) would sound intimidating to the opposition while imparting a certain spirit of invincibility to our boys.

Who knows, our fortunes may just reverse. I am tired of seeing Kenya being mauled by Indomitable Lions, trampled on by the Elephants, clawed by the Super Eagles.