Let’s not lose Kenya Open’s huge gains through incoherent media operations

Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige signs a dummy cheque at Ngong Race Course on March 11, 2021 when Vision 2030 launched their sponsorship ahead of Kenya Open and Savannah Classic.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • So far, there has been no media briefing at all on how the tournaments will be covered!
  • The Kenya Open Golf Limited and European Tour really need to take another look at the media operations at Karen, otherwise the gains achieved thus far will be eroded at tee-off.  
  • Basically, these organisers and their media advisers  are shooting themselves in the foot under the guise of observing protocols.

In 2019, Italian Guido Migliozzi won the Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club, his four-round total of 268 a shot better than the trio of Spain’s Adri Arnaus along with South Africans  Louis De Jager and Justin Harding.

