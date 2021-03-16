Let’s not lose Kenya Open’s huge gains through incoherent media operations

In 2019, Italian Guido Migliozzi won the Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club, his four-round total of 268 a shot better than the trio of Spain’s Adri Arnaus along with South Africans Louis De Jager and Justin Harding.

What was most significant about the 2019 competition was the fact that it was making its debut on the European Tour after years in the developmental Challenge Tour.

And statistics from the tournament published by YouGov Sport — a global sports, sponsorship and entertainment research company — are quite impressive!

The tournament enjoyed 2,029 hours of broadcast, 41.4 percent of these (839 hours) being live broadcasts, presenting a perfect platform for sponsors and also giving the Kenyan brand great visibility globally.

According to the YouGov Sport report, the 2019 Magical Kenya Open delivered a total dedicated TV net sponsorship value of $19.6 million (about Sh2.1 billion) from the 2,029 hours of coverage.

“This was driven by Europe, which accounted for 46.9 percent ($9.2 million) of the value from 62.5 percent (1,269 hours) of the broadcast coverage,” the report says.

“From 27.2 percent of the coverage (552 hours), Asia Pacific markets generated 38.5 percent of the value ($7.5 million) with Hong Kong generating the most value.”

With a potential household reach of 296.1 million, the tournament was the perfect shop window for Kenya, with its social media reach also pretty good.

The report indicates that the Open’s 63 social media videos generated 1.7m views from videos across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. “Instagram was the most popular source of social video for this event, with the 24 videos posted on the platform delivering 52.0 percent of the total views.”

The tournament also had 1.1 billion online impressions with 1,383 online press articles.

With the 2020 edition cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Magical Kenya Open, which tees off this Thursday at Karen Country Club, has the potential of surpassing the 2019 figures, especially with fans having to follow the tournament on television and online since spectators will not be allowed into Karen owing to the Covid-19 protocols that are in place.

Also, this week’s tournament will attract additional interest given that it has drawn in some of the best players in the world, including five of the top 10 finishers at the last European Tour round at the Qatar Masters played at the Education City Golf Club in Doha.

Besides, Kenya will be under the global spotlight for two weeks as Karen Country Club will host another leg of the European Tour — the Kenya Savannah Classic — right after the Magical Kenya Open.

The more reason why the media must be accorded unwavering support in delivering the tournament to golfing fans to surpass the impressive 2019 tournament statistics.

‘Biosecure bubble’

It’s good to see Johnnie Walker, the tournament’s presenting sponsor, putting in place 24 viewing centres countrywide for fans to follow these live broadcasts.

On the flip side, it’s disheartening to see how the tournament’s media operations are being handled, even as organisers attempt to create a “biosecure bubble.”

According to tournament protocols, all accredited media are required to stay in the official tournament hotel and must remain inside the tournament bubble at all times.

The fact that Karen will host a European Tour double-header — the Magical Kenya Open this weekend and the Kenya Savannah Classic from March 23 to 26 — means journalists accredited to cover these tournaments will have to stay in the bubble hotel for about 10 days.

Given that bed and breakfast rates at the two official “bubble hotels” are between $100 (about Sh11,000) and $150 (about Sh16,500), a local journalist covering the tournament at Karen will need to fork out close to Sh180,000 to get the news!

Considering the financial turbulence that all media houses have endured during these coronavirus days, this is an amount media house finance directors wouldn’t be happy to part with.

Various options ought to have been considered for media operations at these tournaments, including creating virtual mixed zones where journalists can interview the golfers virtually, or set up a socially distanced mixed zone at Karen where accredited and screened journalists can field their questions from not-too-close quarters.

What about the press photographers?

It is quite unfortunate that an accreditation request from our Nation Media Group sports photographer, for instance, has been turned down and, instead, pool photography — whose reliability, quality and delivery we have no control over — preferred.

Even then, no communication has been made to editors on how and when we can access images from these two European Tour events, or how we can put in their requests for specific images that suit our page plans.

With their telephoto lenses, that can capture the players from 50 metres and beyond, press photographers pose no coronavirus risk whatsoever to the players, and a better arrangement for them to cover these tournaments is really a simple ask.

That the region’s leading media house isn’t given access to a tournament on home soil is akin to organising a party where the host isn’t allowed to eat!

Granted, strict Covid-19 protocols must be followed. But this doesn’t mean making the tournament virtually impossible to cover.

So far, there has been no media briefing at all on how the tournaments will be covered!

The Kenya Open Golf Limited and European Tour really need to take another look at the media operations at Karen, otherwise the gains achieved thus far will be eroded at tee-off.

Basically, these organisers and their media advisers are shooting themselves in the foot under the guise of observing protocols.