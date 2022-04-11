Let’s not give away our top players cheaply

As the Kenyan Premier League enters the home stretch, speculation is rife that a number of AFC Leopards youngsters are being courted by top teams locally.

This doesn’t come as a surprise given that our youthful squad has punched above its weight this season.

Initially ruled out by pundits and a section of fans, the youngsters have defied all odds to put up a sterling performance so far this season.

Infact, I can confidently state that matches involving Ingwe have produced some of the best football I have watched this season.

Fans who watched our matches against Mathare United, Kariobangi Sharks, Bandari, Sofapaka and without doubt the 3-1 thrashing of Police FC will agree with me that Ingwe is the best team today in terms of display.

Inevitably, perhaps with the silky touches of our youngsters still fresh in the memories, Police are reportedly leading the race to acquire more prospects from the Den after poaching captain Mervin Nabwire and Daniel Musamali.

The allure of financial stability, job security in life after football and endless packs that come with working for the disciplined forces seems to have swayed our youngsters to Police FC.

However, from where I sit and from years of experience covering the beautiful game I beg to differ with their decisions.

Being part of AFC Leopards is a challenge every player dreams of and has all expectations to lift trophies for the club.

Of recent I have seen plenty of talents donning Ingwe’s Rio Tinto jersey but I’m yet to see players of the likes of Mervin and Musamali’s age commanding Ingwe’s midfield with bemusing ease.

Just like Shichenje who recently joined AIK in Sweden, Nabwire and Musamali have talent and potential to ply their trade in Europe.

Sometimes in football you need luck. But luck does not come without taking risks.

About a decade ago, McDonald Mariga Wanyama turned down an opportunity to join Ulinzi Stars despite being offered a job with the military by the Kenyan Premier League side.

He made the bold decision to continue pursuing a career in football at Kenya Pipeline FC, a decision he doesn’t regret to date.

Even if our youngsters don’t reach the heights that Mariga scaled, I believe they have the potential to make successful careers in football and earn top Dollar in Midle East, Scandinavian or even to African countries like Egypt, South Africa and Morocco.

At age 20 to 23, they are now entering their career and it is important they exercise their potential before making such life changing decisions.

I challenge Ingwe fans yet to return to the stadiums to hurry up in order to enjoy the good football that Patrick Aussems is playing.

Those who have continued attending our matches should be credited for the incredible drive in the playing unit.

Fans’ presence on match days has been a driving factor and has helped the team move up the log after a disappointing start this season.