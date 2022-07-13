Let’s not be distracted by setbacks ahead of Oregon

Allow me to get a bit preachy today. In Psalm 30, David confesses that weeping may last through the night but joy comes in the morning.

This is a confession that many of us are familiar with seeing as there is no one who would claim to have it all easy in life.

This is the situation we find ourselves in close to 48 hours before the World Championships in Oregon.

Admittedly, some of the athletes in the Team Kenya contingent are yet to receive their visas by the time of writing this piece.

This undoubtedly presents a roadblock for us as we prepare for a stab at the overall world title, by virtue of harvesting plentiful medals.

It is a no-brainer that Kenya is an athletics giant, expected to feature prominently at Hayward Field as we battle to stamp our authority in the respective races.

Some of the athletes affected by the visa hitch are pre-race favourites in their race categories.

Most have been preparing for so many years to make it to Oregon and having achieved this, are quite disheartened at the turn of affairs.

As a former athlete, I understand the fear that permeates through the minds of those affected by the hitch – it is akin to breaking the water pot at the doorstep.

However, despite these fears, I would urge patience on the part of athletes as we work round the clock to remove this roadblock to Oregon.

The journey to a world title or a podium finish in Oregon was never going to be smooth sailing.

Nonetheless, tough times don’t last but tough people do.

Our athletes are as tough as nails as exhibited by the many occasions on which they have battled other competitors to cross the finish line first.

Let’s keep the faith and avoid fixating ourselves on this setback lest it affects our overall and individual performance.