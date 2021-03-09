Let’s join our First Lady in celebrating role played by Kenya’s women in sport

Monday's International Women’s Day ushered in a special week, and month, and, hopefully, season in which we celebrate the achievements of women across the globe.

Hopefully because even as we celebrate the various landmarks on the road to gender parity, women are still not getting the respect they deserve in society, despite the multiple roles they play in making the world a better place.

United Nations Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka couldn’t have put it better in her message Monday:

“We need women’s representation that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and across all cultural, social, economic and political situations. This is the only way we will get real societal change that incorporates women in decision-making as equals and benefits us all.

Sadly, for all their achievements, women in Kenyan sport are still struggling to earn the respect they so richly deserve.

The grim picture is highlighted by the fact that among the 27 sports federations recognised by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, only 10 out of the 54 positions of President of Secretary-General are occupied by women!

The positions of President are currently held by Agnes Oluoch (Paralympic Committee), Immaculate Kabutha (Kenya Netball Association), Shehzana Anwar (Kenya Archery Sports Organisation), Joycelene Leah Nyambura (Kenya Triathlon Federation) and Jackie Janmohammed (Kenya Cricket Association).

Secretaries General are Susan Kamau (Athletics Kenya), Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani (Tennis Kenya), Winnie Kamau (Kenya Swimming Federation), Hellen Ngethe (Softball Federation of Kenya) and Millicent Busolo (Kenya Netball Association).

These represent just 18.5 percent of the top leadership positions, a long way away from parity. The more reason our sports organisations should borrow a leaf from the World Athletics’ governance structure under President Seb Coe.

At their 2019 Congress, under then new President Coe, World Athletics (then known as the International Association of Athletics Federations) ruled that there must be a minimum of seven men and women elected from among the total of 26 Council members.

These including one Vice President and one female and one male athlete representative.

There are currently eight women on the World Athletics Council, or 30 percent of the executives, and World Athletics envisages, in 2023, a minimum of 10 men and women elected from among the total of 26 Council members, these including One Vice President and One female and One male athlete representative, thus constituting 40 percent of Council.

Subsequently, at the 2027 Election, World Athletics want 13 men and women on Council (including the two male and two female Vice Presidents), thus achieving the 50 percent target for either gender.

It was reassuring to listen First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s International Women’s Day message yesterday, dedicated to World Athletics, that celebrated the role of Kenyan women in athletics, a message that I dedicate today’s column to, below:

“Ladies and Gentlemen….

As we celebrate International Women’s Day on the 8th of March, we also celebrate and recognise women’s achievements globally and in Kenya.

I am proud of ALL the women across the world. I am especially proud of women athletes for their exceptional sacrifice, hard work, perseverance and commitment.

Sports is one of the most powerful platforms for promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls.

This is why World Athletics has made a commitment to celebrate women in sports during the week of International Women’s Day.

As Patron of the Under 18 Championships held in Nairobi in 2017, I had the pleasure of seeing young girls aspire to make a name for themselves, aspiring to overcome history; to become trailblazers in a male dominated sport.

We have witnessed the rise of exceptional women athletes over the years; we have seen them smash different barriers and set new records globally.

We have witnessed their efforts in paving the road and raising the bar for other women and girls as examples and mentors.

Other exceptional women like Tegla Lorupe have gone on to create lasting legacy. Tegla has dedicated her achievements to establish the Tegla Lorupe Peace Foundation that advocates for peace in the Pokot and Turkana communities.

We know that in times of war, women and girls are the most marginalised and the most vulnerable.

We salute Catherine Ndereba – a former elite marathon athlete, who today has committed to coach and nurture athletic talent through the Kenya Prisons Sports Association.

We celebrate Brigid Kosgei, our Kenyan record holder of the famous Chicago Marathon in 2018 and 2019. She is the current marathon world record holder for women in a mixed race.

Peres Jepchirchir, Hellen Obiri and Faith Kipyegon will continue to inspire many other girls and women who are starting their athletic careers in schools and training camps across the country.

On a personal note, I have recognised the impact of marathons as a tool for creating powerful connections in rallying people towards a common cause.

My Beyond Zero Half Marathon, which we are not able to hold this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, has been on the Kenya athletics calendar since 2014.

It has been a platform to raise awareness in support of the call to action that “No woman shall die while giving life.”

The Half Marathon has rallied elite runners and thousands of Kenyans to run for different health interventions including: Zero Female Genital Mutilation, Zero Child Marriages and Zero New HIV infections.

Many of these issues remain barriers that hinder the progress of women and girls.

It has also contributed as a training ground for elite women and men runners to participate in international athletic championships including the Paralympics.

In August this year, Kenya will be hosting the Under-20 Championships and I look forward to seeing more young women and girls participate.

I acknowledge and applaud World Athletics for your work in recognising women athletes for their achievements and salute your efforts towards a 50-50 gender balance in the leadership of the Council by 2030.

I make my own commitment to support you in the development and participation of girls and women in sports.

Stay safe and thank you!”

Her Excellency, Margaret Kenyatta, First Lady of the Republic of Kenya