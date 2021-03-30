Let’s heed Uhuru’s Covid-19 directives to save our sporting calendar 

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed at the close of the Magical Kenya Open golf championship at the Karen Country Club on March 21, 2021. 

  • Copec Rally Chile has unfortunately been cancelled due to continued travel and other restrictions amid the pandemic.
  • The Acropolis was first held in 1951. It became regarded as one of the WRC’s toughest rounds, as twisty and rocky mountain roads combined with intense heat and choking dust to provide a fierce challenge.

Kenyans should rally together and heed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive of  Covid-19 containment for sporting activities to resume as soon as possible and so that scheduled sporting events are salvaged. 

