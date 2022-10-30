Let’s have realistic ambitions

Sometime in the year 1995, we were on a study tour out of the country. It was a decade after Kenya had “successfully” hosted the 5th All-Africa Games in Nairobi.

We put the word successfully in inverted commas simply because someone called Dick Berg was said to have disappeared with all the proceeds of that competition.

It was a loss to the country, and some politicians were chided and the Auditor General said they ought not hold any public office for the rest of their lives.

Of course, that is always a joke in Kenya and they are all still there serving wananchi!

Back to the 1995 tour, a foreign TV station was announcing that the rights to host the Africa Cup of Nations had been withdrawn from Kenya.

They showed the ugly grassless stadiums and foreigners jabbering in a language I don’t understand as they laughed at our expense.

The responsibility was immediately shifted to South Africa — a newly independent country — and they did a sterling job.

We again wished to host the CHAN 2018 tournament and won the bid! CAF just did not remember our flop!

They allowed us to host the matches. We promptly forgot about the preparations and concentrated on other projects which were also bound to fail.

We were only woken up when the CAF team came knocking on the door wishing to see how far we had progressed with the stadiums.

They were given future promises; they went back satisfied, they came again and we made them to adopt a cheetah!

When they came the last time the TV was announcing that the hosting rights had been taken away from Kenya.

There was footage of huge earth movers digging up some playing surface in Eldoret.

The laughter from our neigbours was merciless and words like viherehere and vimbelembele were liberally thrown about.

It was too shameful. We had to hide the fact that we were Kenyans and thus laughed at every jibe thrown at our country.

With hot faces, we left the bar and went back to the hotel. Time has passed and we are now even worse.

The new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has been sworn in, and he says that the top priority during his reign is to engage Fifa on lifting the ban on Kenya and also to fight doping in athletics.

That is not a problem at all. The problem was from an interview with a Senator who plays for Bunge FC.

He is urging the Sports CS to bid for the hosting of Afcon 2027! That Kenya should co-host it with Tanzania and Uganda?

That Kenya has the capability to host such a competition, yet we don’t even have a single stadium worth playing international matches in?