Let’s give coach Speir all the support he needs to succeed

Today I want to extend a very warm welcome to our new coach Herr Andreas Speir.

As the official noisemaker of the K'Ogalo nation I want to tell you that we are happy to have you as our new coach after the exit of the former technical bench team who were sent packing after a series of poor performances by the team.

Herr Speir, I am sure you do not need any introduction to Gor Mahia, you have been around in the country for quite some time, having worked with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), so definitely you know the pressure working for the greatest and most successful club in Kenya and the East and Central Africa region.

And you have come in with a bang, hammering Posta Rangers 3-1 to avenge the 3-0 humiliation we suffered a fortnight ago in the hands of the same mailmen.

One thing Herr Spier, at Gor Mahia we are not used to losing especially to small teams like AFC Leopards among others. The hammering of Rangers should be our standard performance.

And I admire you CV. For those who do not know our new coach, this is his bio.

Speir was born in Bukarest Romania 59 years ago to German-Romania parents. He holds dual Citizenship for both countries.

Speir isn't new to African football as he has had stints in Rwanda coaching Rwandese football giants APR that he led to a double back in 2014 (league and domestic Cup).

Speir is not new to Kenyan football either as he previously worked for FKF as a Technical Director – doing much with the junior national teams.

He also served as the Technical Director for the Rwandese Football Federation (Ferwafa) after success at APR.

Prior to his work in Rwanda, he coached Romania Under -17 and Under-19 football teams.

His previous role before taking up our assignment was as Technical Director Hangzhou, International Football Development Advisor for China, Zhejiang Province.

Known for his no-nonsense character, Speir is a strict disciplinarian and has obsession with the youth. He believes in Pyramid approach where the base is a serious youth structure.

We wait to see how he'll implement this. He is a holder of the UEFA Pro Licence.

Spier has come to Gor Mahia when the club is facing it's toughest phase in over a decade.

Financially the club is challenged and this evident with the exit of key players like Haron Shakava who decamped to Kenya Police (I will address this issue of Kenya Police next week) and Benson Omala whose whereabout is unknown.

I am challenging the office to give Spiers all the support he needs if he is to succeed at K'Ogalo.

We need to find a way of sorting our issues with ex players who have sued us at FIFA causing us to be suspended for two transfer windows.

As it is, we still do have a strong team that can actually win the league, but with the looming exit of other players, we may end up with the squad.