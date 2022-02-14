Let’s give coach Speir all the support he needs to succeed

Andreas Spier

New Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier (right) with club chairman Ambrose Rachier during his unveiling on February 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Joseph Mboya

What you need to know:

  • As it is, we still do have a strong team that can actually win the league, but with the looming exit of other players, we may end up with the squad.
  • It is my hope that Spier will bring the German football philosophy to K'Ogalo.

Today I want to extend a very warm welcome to our new coach Herr Andreas Speir.

