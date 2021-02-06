Let’s ‘fight’ on the pitch but accept the match result

In his famous poem, “If”, English Nobel laureate, journalist, poet and novelist, Rudyard Kipling, extols the virtue of self-discipline, humility and magnanimity.

The third and fourth lines of the second stanza of the poem, which has been cited as Victorian-era stoicism, are perhaps the most profound.

The lines – “If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster and treat those two impostors just the same” – are actually etched on the wall of the players' entrance to the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the home of Wimbledon Championships.

The same lines also appear at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York, where for many years the US National Championships, the forerunner to the present day US Open, were held.

So what does poetry and tennis have in common? Your guess is as good as mine, but the underlying message in Kipling’s poetic masterpiece transcends poetry. Good deeds are applicable in all spheres of life, sports included.

Sports, in particular, is almost always about “triumph and disaster” – victory and defeat. In simplistic terms, sports is about conquering your opponents in the sports arena.

Come to think about it, in some sports it all boils down to beating your opponent, rubbing it in and feeling good about it. Take boxing for example, where trash talking, overt threats and pre-bout brawls are largely acceptable.

In fact, the more aggressive a pugilist acts before stepping into the ring, the higher his/her profile rises.

Former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was the master of pre-match trash talk. Long before a bout, Tyson would often tell an opponent to his face that he was in for some beating.

These were no mere threats. On match day he would make good his promise by dispatching his challenger in the shortest time possible. He would then prance around in the ring with his defeated opponent sprawled on the canvas.

Other sports, like cricket, are a lot less vicious but allow players to taunt their opponents during the match.

It’s called sledging. Usually it’s a harmless snide remark aimed at unsettling or intimidating the opposing player. Some players, though, are known to deliver low blows with some very personal verbal attack.

But other than the occasional broadsides, cricket is generally a gentleman's game. Cases of opposing players getting physical during a match are almost unheard of.

Then there is football, a sport that nowadays best espouses the virtue of showing respect to your opponent before, during and after a match, regardless of your superiority.

You’ll never hear a professional football coach or player declaring victory before a match, no matter how mismatched the contest looks on paper.

Yes, the winning team will openly celebrate, but the modern day football player rarely rubs it in on his/her vanquished opponent.

Instead, they will exchange team jerseys, give a helping a hand to an opponent whose legs have suddenly turned into jelly and in some cases even commiserate with a defeated rival.

But “treating triumph and disaster just the same” is easier said than done. Which brings me to Sunday’s “Mashemeji” derby, a fixture which has in the past witnessed many incidents of crowd trouble.

Thankfully, there will be no fans at the venue this time round and the opposing players will have a chance to walk into and off the pitch as friends.