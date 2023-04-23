Let’s embrace technology to keep pace with the best

Technology is transforming the world of sports in ways never seen before. From data analysis to fitness tracking, it has become a vital tool for coaches, athletes, and teams looking to gain a competitive edge.

The impact of technology in sports cannot be overstated. Football Kenya Federation and other league clubs should embrace technology — just like Bandari has — to achieve success. Our neighbours Tanzania have embraced it, and that explains why they are a step a head in football.

Bandari have a strong presence on digital platforms. This has helped them expand their fan base. A massive following on social media gives potential sponsors the much-needed visibility.

Additionally, Bandari have invested in digital analysis. It helps them analyse their opponents’ strength and weaknesses, as well as identify areas that need improvement. This has enabled them to plan and implement better tactics, leading to impressive results on the field.

Digital sales

Bandari have also incorporated technology in their fitness programmes. They use trackers to monitor players’ performance, optimise training programmes, and reduce the risk of injuries. Furthermore, the club has integrated digital sales into most of its systems to ease transactions for fans and boost revenue collection.

Even in their mode of transportation, the team is way ahead of the competition.

These are changing times, and sports clubs and federations must adjust their thinking. With the rising cases of match-fixing, clubs and federations could use technology, especially in streaming of matches.

Data analysis has revolutionised sports by providing critical information about players’ performance, game trends, and opponents’ strategies. Clubs that have integrated data analysis into their operations have seen significant improvement in their results on the pitch.